The Disney Princess Phone Case Collection with a 75,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Here
Right when we thought we'd seen the best Disney-inspired accessories out there, another brand has risen to the challenge and knocked it out of the park. Casetify's phone cases have graced the hands of Kylie Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo, and today, they're bringing the magic of Disney princesses to their best-selling models.
The latest installment of the brand's ongoing Disney collaboration includes iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases and accessories inspired by Cinderella, Mulan, Ariel, Jasmine, Belle, and Tiana. Prices start at $35 for a selection of AirPods cases, and go up to $70 for the drop-proof Ultra Impact Case in various prints. Casetify also unveiled two brand new styles as part of the launch: The Glitter Impact Case, which gives the brand's most popular case model some extra sparkle, and the Ultra Compostable Case, a first-of-its-kind, waste-free option.
Other products in the collection include princess-inspired Apple Watch straps and AirTag holders, which are made for Apple's first-ever tracking device and feature a metal hook that clips onto virtually anything. Plus, customers can shop the brand's first beaded phone strap for $40. It's embellished with pearly baubles and gemstones to bring an enchanting element to any device.
Shop the Disney Princess x Casetify Collection
- Ariel Custom Case, $40–$60
- Belle Mirror Case, $40–$50
- Jasmine Stickermania Case, $40–$70
- Cinderella Mice & Birds Medley Case, $40–$70
- Mulan Custom Case, $40–$55
- Tiana Stickermania Case, $40–$70
- Ariel Stickermania AirPods Pro Case, $35
- Rajah & Abu Medley Leather Apple Watch Band, $52
- Mulan AirTag Holder, $35
- Disney Princess x Casetify Bead Charm, $40
Standout cases in the collection include the Princess Pocket Mirror Case, which the brand says was "designed to showcase self-love." It's available in six colors that correspond to each princess, including a yellow-trimmed Belle version and bright pink for Mulan. Meanwhile, the custom princess cases are emblazoned with the characters' portraits and can be personalized to include your name. Each style is downright adorable, and if you ask us, they all have the potential to reach TikTok virality.
You can check out all 55 pieces in the Disney Princess x Casetify collection here. Considering it had a 75,000-person waitlist before launching, items are bound to go fast — so grab your personal faves while you can.
