Carrie Underwood's Favorite Leather-Like Leggings Are 25% Off Right Now

Carrie Underwood‘s impressive career spans many major milestones, from selling out world tours to winning a collection of Grammys and CMA Awards to launching a fitness apparel line in 2014 — Calia by Carrie Underwood. The brand is a true passion project for the country superstar who credits exercise as an important part of her lifestyle. (If you’ve ever seen the energy she puts out on stage, you know her fitness level is undeniable!)

Underwood started Calia with a simple mission: to help women feel beautiful in — and outside — of the gym. (Calia is derived from the Greek word “kallos,” which means beautiful.) And as the Calia customer knows well, the brand’s workout clothes are not only super-stylish, but comfortable and exercise friendly, with a focus on fit and material at the center of each design.

If you’ve yet to incorporate Calia into your workout routine, now is the time. A selection of Underwood’s favorite styles are on sale right now at Dick's Sporting Goods — including the star’s favorite shiny leggings which she wore for a recent trip to New York City.

The spandex bottoms give off a leather-like vibe and feature a classic silhouette with a wide, flat smoothing mesh waistband, plus moisture-wicking comfort and built-in odor control. The best part? They are on sale for 25 percent off right now.

BUY IT! CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women’s Essential Shine Leggings in Pure Black, $48.75 (was $65); dickssportinggoods.com

The all-over shine give the leggings a chic feel, so they can be worn outside of spin class too. Team them with your favorite sweater — it looks like Underwood is wearing the Calia Women's Effortless Velour Back Fleece Hoodie — for a look that’s even holiday party appropriate.

