"I needed my life to be a little more simple," the singer shared on the red carpet.

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Shortest Haircut Yet at CMT Awards: 'I Can Barely Pull It Back in a Ponytail!'

Short hair, don’t care! With a red-hot career and a 15-month-old son, Isaiah, at home, Carrie Underwood doesn’t have time to worry about styling long hair.

Image zoom

Rick Diamond/Getty

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The country queen showed off her new short do on the CMT Music Awards red carpet Wednesday night.

“I needed my life to be a little more simple,” Underwood, 33, told CMT. “It was taking too long to do things that shouldn’t take long. It keeps getting shorter!”

The singer, who is performing her fan-favorite song “Church Bells” during the show, wore a floor-length floral Mikael D gown and had her new hair styled in soft waves for the event.

“I can barely pull it back in a ponytail now,” she said.

PEOPLE later caught up with Underwood who shared that her new hair routine allows her to have more free time with her son.

“It’s just easier to fix in the morning. I found myself blowdrying my long hair trying to make it look decent while Isaiah is like, ‘Pick me up and play with me,’ and I would rather be doing that,” she explained. “I was just like, ‘Enough, no more extensions.’ It was a mess. It was enough. This is better. This is me.”

It’s also not the first time Underwood has gone short. In December, the star first debuted her lob before performing at the Grand Ole Opry and explained to Elle cutting it was a “mom move.”

“I wash my hair every day and I know that’s not great for it, but I work out and I sweat a lot so I need to, and I’m on stage and I sweat even more,” she said. “I could spend half an hour to blow it dry and have it be super long, or I could spend that time playing with my son, and I’d much rather do the latter.”

Image zoom Credit: Getty (2)

Getty (2)

One things for sure — the star’s short hair looks great no matter what outfit she’s wearing. She changed twice during the CMT broadcast, once for her performance of “Church Bells” wearing a sheer lace Gemy Maalouf jumpsuit with a cape (that she dramatically threw to the floor) followed by a nude long-sleeve micro-mini (paired with Rene Caovilla heels) that put her amazing leg muscles on display.

Let’s never forge: It wouldn’t be a country music award show without a little Carrie Underwood leg envy.

What do you think of Underwood’s bob? Do you miss her long hair? Share below.

