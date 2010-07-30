Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Wedding Ring on 'Today'

[tiImage url=”http://img2.timeinc.net/people/i/2010/news/100809/carrie-underwood-3-300×400.jpg” alt=”Carrie Underwood wedding ring” credit=”Janet Mayer/Splash News Online” caption=”” align=”left” width=”300″ height=”400″]

She may not still be rocking her custom Monique Lhuiller gown, but there was no mistaking Carrie Underwood’s honeymoon glow as she hit the Today show stage Friday morning to not only perform hits like “Undo It” and “Cowboy Casanova”, but also flaunt her sparkling new wedding band. After tying the knot with hockey player Mike Fisher, 30, in a Southern style wedding earlier this month, Underwood has swapped a diamond band by jeweler Jonathon Arndt for the yellow diamond engagement ring he had also designed for her. So how’s married life treating the country queen? “It’s a lot like dating life,” she said, which includes continuing their long distance relationship with hockey player husband Fisher in Canada, where he plays for the Ottawa Senators. “It’s good,” she says. “We’re both very busy people and understand each other’s life, so we’re okay with it.” –– Alison Schwartz

