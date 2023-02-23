Carrie Underwood Poses in Her 'Noisy Britches' and Offers a Glimpse Inside Her Closet — Watch!

Carrie Underwood is showing off her (loud) sense of style!

The 39-year-old country star shared an Instagram video on Thursday, in which she modeled a pair of black pleather pants that have "one problem" — they make a lot of noise when she walks in them.

"That time I bought the noisy britches..." she wrote over the video, showing off her look from inside her closet.

In the video, she explained, "So I bought these super cute like patent-leather — they're not leather — looking leggings to wear. Just saw them, thought they'd be cute for something."

"There's just one problem. When you walk..." she added, before letting the pants speak for themselves.

As Underwood walked towards her full-body mirror in her huge closet, she said, "Doesn't really sound great."

Underwood even teased the noise level of the pants in the video's caption, writing, "I'm sorry, I can't hear you…my pants are too loud!!! 😂👖."

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Earlier Thursday, Underwood — who is currently on her 43-date Denim & Rhinestones Tour — was revealed to be the first performer of the 2023 CMT Music Awards, CBS and CMT announced.

Country musicians Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will return to host the ceremony, which will take place on April 2, 2023.

"Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world's greatest music cities and we couldn't be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center – the exact venue where we'll all be back exactly five months from today!" Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen, executive producers for the CMT Awards, said in a press release.