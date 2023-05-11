Lifestyle Style Carrie Underwood Reveals Delicate Flower Tattoo She Got on Sentimental Girls' Trip: See the Ink! The country singer paid a visit to the tattoo parlor while vacationing in Florida with her sisters-in-law By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 03:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood's collection of tattoos is slowly blossoming. The eight-time Grammy winner, 40, revealed she got new ink while spending quality time with her sisters-in-law in Destin, Fla. In a photo carousel shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the "Pink Champagne" singer is seen getting the tattoo — a dainty flower — alongside her chosen sisters at Emerald Coast Piercing and Tattoo located in the sunshine state. One snapshot shows Underwood in a chair looking down at the finished body art. Another picture gives a closer look at the artsy illustration, which is different from her in-laws', one of whom decided on three birds while another opted for a bouquet of flowers. Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood Dazzles on 2023 CMT Awards Carpet, Shouts Out Husband Mike Fisher and Their 'Kiddos' The Floridian getaway proved to be a meaningful one. In the caption, the American Idol alum showed gratitude for her family members, writing, "Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless. 💕God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I'm so happy I get to do life with them!!!" She then joked, "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn't know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw." Sequins, Ritz and Lots of Glitz! Go Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour Wardrobe While on vacation mode, it appears that Underwood opted for a relaxed yet chic rotation of outfits, including multiple flowy dresses. But, it was only last month that she dazzled at the 2023 CMT Awards in an all-silver ensemble of a Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-embellished tailcoat and shorts. Though she didn't win her two nominations of the night — video of the year for "Hate My Heart" and female video of the year for "Ghost Story" — she is still the most-awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 wins. Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. A couple months back, she was rocking out in tons of glitz and glam during the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour. In February, Underwood and her stylist Emma Trask gave PEOPLE an inside look at the her wardrobe on the road, which housed all the show-stopping pieces you'd ever want from labels like The Blondes and Mugler, plus a Guns N' Roses jacket gifted to her by the band's frontman, Axl Rose, worn during the show's finale. "Of course, we are in the 'Denim & Rhinestones' era, so we've definitely got a lot of both," Underwood said of the inspiration behind her on-stage looks.