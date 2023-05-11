Carrie Underwood Reveals Delicate Flower Tattoo She Got on Sentimental Girls' Trip: See the Ink!

Carrie Underwood's collection of tattoos is slowly blossoming.

The eight-time Grammy winner, 40, revealed she got new ink while spending quality time with her sisters-in-law in Destin, Fla.

In a photo carousel shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the "Pink Champagne" singer is seen getting the tattoo — a dainty flower — alongside her chosen sisters at Emerald Coast Piercing and Tattoo located in the sunshine state.

One snapshot shows Underwood in a chair looking down at the finished body art.

Another picture gives a closer look at the artsy illustration, which is different from her in-laws', one of whom decided on three birds while another opted for a bouquet of flowers.

Carrie Underwood

The Floridian getaway proved to be a meaningful one.

In the caption, the American Idol alum showed gratitude for her family members, writing, "Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless. 💕God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I'm so happy I get to do life with them!!!"

She then joked, "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn't know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw."

While on vacation mode, it appears that Underwood opted for a relaxed yet chic rotation of outfits, including multiple flowy dresses.

But, it was only last month that she dazzled at the 2023 CMT Awards in an all-silver ensemble of a Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-embellished tailcoat and shorts.

Though she didn't win her two nominations of the night — video of the year for "Hate My Heart" and female video of the year for "Ghost Story" — she is still the most-awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 wins.

Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A couple months back, she was rocking out in tons of glitz and glam during the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

In February, Underwood and her stylist Emma Trask gave PEOPLE an inside look at the her wardrobe on the road, which housed all the show-stopping pieces you'd ever want from labels like The Blondes and Mugler, plus a Guns N' Roses jacket gifted to her by the band's frontman, Axl Rose, worn during the show's finale.

"Of course, we are in the 'Denim & Rhinestones' era, so we've definitely got a lot of both," Underwood said of the inspiration behind her on-stage looks.