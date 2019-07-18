There’s one little thing that’ll never make it into Carrie Underwood‘s suitcase.

The country superstar and creator of CALIA athleisure line tells PEOPLE she is no a fan of an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, triangle-shaped bikini—and she never has been.

“I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early twenties, I couldn’t wear a triangle swimsuit,” she explains during an immersive day-long launch of her new CALIA swim collection in the Hamptons on July 16. Even to this day, she says, “I can’t do it, it’s not going to happen. It would never have happened.”

Instead, the 36-year-old mother of two opts for more “sporty” bathing suit cuts—and says that her trial and error experience with swimwear over the years helped inspire her to create a wide range of “pretty and functional” looks for her Dick’s Sporting Goods-sold line, to help give women swimsuit confidence.

“I’ve had women come up to me and be like, ‘Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me.’,” says Underwood. “And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things,” she adds hinting at bathing suit wardrobe malfunctions. “Everything stays where it’s supposed to!”

While Underwood says she isn’t the biggest swimmer, she’s got her hands full with 4-year-old son Isaiah. “My son is a fish, he loves being in the water.” Mom, on the other hand, prefers “being by the water or on the water, not so much in it. But it’s nice watching him, maybe having a glass of wine by the pool.”

The star, who celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Mike Fisher last week, says she called in reinforcements to help watch Isaiah and his baby brother, 5-month-old Jacob, while she and Fisher snuck away to commemorate the milestone.

“We didn’t do much,” she says. “We had gotten horses recently and I hadn’t gotten to really get to know them because my life has been nutso. So we took the horses out and I got to ride for the first time.”

After spending time with their new four-legged family members (named Lloyd, Bojangles, Annie and Kim) the couple stepped out of a quiet meal.

“There’s this cute little restaurant that’s literally 5 minutes away from our house and that’s really where we go the most,” says Underwood. “Call somebody to come watch the kids and sneak away and we’re back in like an hour and a half,” she says, adding “the anniversary was good.”