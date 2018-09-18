Carrie Underwood Jokes She Will 'Shave Off' Her Eyebrows Someday and 'Draw 'Em On Purple'

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic

If Carrie Underwood could go back in time, she knows exactly what she would tell her teenage self.

“Stop plucking your eyebrows!” Underwood, 35, said during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show on Friday.

“Back in the ’90s, super thin eyebrows were the thing and mine were kind of crazy,” she revealed, adding, “and the more you pluck them, the less they grow back.”

After years of using a brow pencil to fill in her overplucked arches, the country star said she tried microblading (a form of tattooing pigment under the skin) to make them look fuller.

But she joked that eventually, she’ll probably stop caring about how her eyebrows look altogether.

“Someday I am going to be like one of my crazy aunts growing up and just shave them off and draw ’em on purple. I feel like that is going to be my game when I am old. I won’t care anymore,” Underwood said.

For now, Underwood is still embracing her love for makeup, which she previously told PEOPLE is a “confidence builder.”

“When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner,” the star shared with us. “You can do some fun things with eyeliner to elevate your look.”

She added, “Makeup is meant to be fun and make you feel good about yourself, so play a little bit! Find something that you see in a magazine or maybe one of your friends does and try it.”