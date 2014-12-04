If you’re in the market for clothes that will look cute while you’re at the gym and running errands post-workout, than you’ll be really excited about Carrie Underwood‘s latest endeavor. The country singer is launching her own lifestyle apparel collection, CALIA, to be sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Image zoom



Courtesy Dick’s Sporting Goods

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It has been such a rewarding experience working with Dick’s Sporting Goods on all aspects of the design process for CALIA, from choosing fabrics to making sure the look, feel and fit is right for active women,” Underwood shared of the venture. “The inspiration for this line came from my desire to have clothes that seamlessly take me from workouts, to errands, to rehearsals and beyond.”

We imagine the clothes will have a similar feel to Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand. And we appreciate that more stylish stars share our love for cute leggings.

RELATED: The Bestselling Sweatshirt-Moto Hybrid — in a Chic New Color!



“As someone who is passionate about health and fitness, I’m excited to offer women a wardrobe that will move with them and encourage them to stay the path of leading an active lifestyle,” Underwood ads.

One thing’s for sure: The singer, who is expecting a son, will definitely be hitting the gym post baby in style. Are you excited to shop Underwood’s line? Sound off below.