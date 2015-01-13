What do you think of her ad campaign?

Carrie Underwood Is an 'All-American Girl' in Her Latest Almay Campaign

We already knew Carrie Underwood was a perfect fit for Almay because of how much she loves doing her own makeup. But she’s really solidifying her spot as the brand’s ideal spokeswoman with the ads for their new Simply American campaign — after all, she is the Oklahoma-born, American Idol title-holding, “All-American Girl” singing mom-to-be that America loves.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Almay



Courtesy Almay

In the ad, Underwood proves her heartland mettle in a stars-and-stripes tee, on a gingham blanket and barefoot while her puppy Ace makes a cameo. And the brand is sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images with PEOPLE to celebrate the campaign launch Monday.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Almay



Courtesy Almay

“Simply American beauty, for me, is about keeping things simple and feeling good about yourself,” Underwood tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t have to be complicated, it’s that natural beauty that we all possess.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Almay

Check out the ad here, and tell us: What do you think of her behind-the-scenes shots?

