Carrie Underwood Is an 'All-American Girl' in Her Latest Almay Campaign
What do you think of her ad campaign?
We already knew Carrie Underwood was a perfect fit for Almay because of how much she loves doing her own makeup. But she’s really solidifying her spot as the brand’s ideal spokeswoman with the ads for their new Simply American campaign — after all, she is the Oklahoma-born, American Idol title-holding, “All-American Girl” singing mom-to-be that America loves.
Courtesy Almay
In the ad, Underwood proves her heartland mettle in a stars-and-stripes tee, on a gingham blanket and barefoot while her puppy Ace makes a cameo. And the brand is sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images with PEOPLE to celebrate the campaign launch Monday.
RELATED PHOTOS: I Really Love My … The best star faves around!
Courtesy Almay
“Simply American beauty, for me, is about keeping things simple and feeling good about yourself,” Underwood tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t have to be complicated, it’s that natural beauty that we all possess.”
Courtesy Almay
Check out the ad here, and tell us: What do you think of her behind-the-scenes shots?
RELATED VIDEO: Try Carrie Underwood’s Three Go-to Workout Moves
[brightcoveplayer 3894820929001]
–Alex Apatoff