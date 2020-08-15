"It's been 6 months since I've done anything to my hair," Carrie Underwood said

Carrie Underwood Gets Her Hair Done for the First Time in 6 Months Since Coronavirus Pandemic

Carrie Underwood can rest easy now that her hair is refreshed!

After months of letting "Jesus Take the Wheel" in regards to her tresses, the singer, 37, finally was able to have her hair done professionally. Underwood appeared to follow public health protocol amid the pandemic, wearing a mask for the long-awaited appointment.

"It's been 6 months since I've done anything to my hair..." she wrote over a selfie on her Instagram Story, showing her floral face covering as she sat in a salon chair while her blonde hair was being treated.

Displaying the results in the next slide, Underwood posted a selfie showing off her hair and thanking her stylists for "making me feel pretty."

Though her quarantine hair is refreshed now, the country star wasn't shy about embracing her stay-at-home styles throughout the pandemic, as well. In June, Underwood embraced a makeup-free look, sharing a barefaced selfie while working out with a friend and social distancing.

During her time self-isolating with her family, Underwood has been keeping her followers updated with recipes she’s tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more. “💜 #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation #ChooseYou @CALIAbyCarrie," she wrote in one smiley workout Instagram post in April.

On June 20, the mom of two showed off her wavy blonde hair in a bikini mirror photo, celebrating the start of the summer. "First day of summer! Loving this swim combo!" she captioned the image of herself in a black-and-white two-piece.

With her newly maintained blonde 'do, Underwood can continue to be a doppelgänger with Reese Witherspoon! Back in June, the Legally Blonde actress, 44, tweeted that a fan mistook her for Underwood — much to both stars' delight.