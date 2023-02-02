Sequins, Ritz and Lots of Glitz! Go Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour Wardrobe 

01 of 11 It's Showtime Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood makes a grand entrance to the stage in an all-black look with "a high-impact, country rock vibe" — and it's also her favorite number. For the opening act, the country queen wears an iridescent rhinestone jacket and shorts with a custom rhinestone bodysuit by The Blondes. "It's probably the most sparkle in Act 1, even though it's black!" the singer tells PEOPLE, adding that the outfit's "unique take on chaps," is what makes it so special.

02 of 11 All About the Bling Jeff Johnson "Of course, we are in the 'Denim & Rhinestones' era, so we've definitely got a lot of both," Underwood says. This metallic and rhinestone ensemble by The Blondes is the perfect marriage between the two. But how does Underwood keep all her bling in tact? Explains Trask, "Carrie has a multi-talented Wardrobe Duo on tour with her — Joan Lee and Mina Waller — who amongst many other things keep her costumes in full-bling condition."

03 of 11 Fringe Benefits Jeff Johnson "We do a lot of layering in this show," Underwood notes. "So one outfit can start out being pretty heavy but gets lighter as various layers are removed, creating a new look." Here she wears multiple pieces, including a L'Jai Amour silver beaded romper with a custom fringe harness and embellishments, a studded faux suede Taryn Cossette jacket, Femmes Sans Peur boots and a Teressa Foglia cowboy hat to top it off.

04 of 11 Going for Gold Jeff Johnson In her second act, Underwood dazzles in a gold chain mail top from Arcade Vintage teamed with matching pleated shorts and Jimmy Choo spat boots — a combination she thinks is suited for date night with her husband, Mike Fisher.

05 of 11 Call Her Carrie Jeff Johnson Trask says this custom chaps outfit — featuring a pair of upcycled Amen lace overlayed jeans (with two belts!), a mirrored bodysuit, plus a denim handkerchief tied around her neck – "epitomizes Carrie's version of country glam which is so unique to her." Yet, it almost didn't make the lineup. "It all started with the mirrored bodysuit which we realized had potential. However, on its own it was giving Carrie gymnast vibes (in fact, Carrie nicknames this look 'The Gymnast' in the show)," Trask notes. By adding on reflective accents and rhinestones, the outfit "really came to life in full country glam style."

06 of 11 Leveling Up Jeff Johnson One of Trask's favorite things about collaborating with Underwood is her "fearless" attitude towards fashion, which reaches new heights on this tour. For an aerial performance (which begins with Underwood entering on a trapeze), the singer dons a Mugler catsuit reworked from a bodysuit and leggings. Styling the one-piece was the most challenging for Trask because they had to prioritize Underwood's flexibly in "the orb." For Underwood, the designer jumpsuit is surprisingly the most comfortable because it feels like a workout piece.

07 of 11 A Star in Stripes Jeff Johnson Underwood introduces patterns to her wardrobe with a sheer Zhivago stripe top with shoulder pads. She channels a Western feel in custom denim shorts, a vintage belt and black-and-white cowboy boots.

08 of 11 An Epic Flip Jeff Johnson There's nothing quite like a chain mail top and distressed denim that brings out the "amped up rocker edge" Trask and Underwood wanted to showcase. Underwood shows off her toned bod in a Recess Vintage mesh top, R13 cutoffs accessorized with a Versace belt and Dylan Lex rhinestone suspenders.

09 of 11 Country Couture Jeff Johnson Underwood loves a "dramatic gown or two," like this opulent custom Lily Blue Couture entangled rapture gown, which she aptly dons for "Something Like Water." To get though her rotation of costumes, she changes into this glamorous getup under a speedy 30 seconds, making it the quickest outfit change throughout the whole show. "It's so fast I have to put the gown on over my existing look," Underwood reveals.

10 of 11 Rock It Out Jeff Johnson Underwood says that many of the pieces are embellished with metal, chain mail and other hardware. Enter: this rock 'n roll outfit. During the finale, she jams out in a silver bodysuit, custom denim shorts cinched with an oversize vintage Western-like belt and Akira cowboy boots.