How Carrie Underwood and Her Amazing Legs Are Prepping for the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood will be changing 11 times while hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday, and some of those outfit swaps will of course include mini dresses that show off her meme-launching leg muscles. Which is why we had to ask the country star why she loves micro hemlines so much.

“I wear minis because I’m short,” she tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “Sometimes I try dresses that are a little bit longer or even long dresses and I get lost in them cause I’m 5 foot 3. It just seems like above the knee works better for my height.”

Underwood maintains that she’s always surprised and extremely flattered by the buzz surrounding her famous legs.

“I just try to be strong. My legs are scarred from sports and from injuries, so I view them as being strong,” she says.

This will be Underwood’s ninth show hosting alongside Brad Paisley, and she’s prepping for the marathon event by putting a little extra time in at the gym.

“I definitely work out harder leading up to any awards show,” she shares. “I just wanna feel my best and when I look back at pictures. I just wanna be like, ‘Alright, I worked hard for that.’ So I just kinda amp it up, make sure if I have the time I use it wisely.”

Underwood adds that she also follows a stricter diet before the big night.

“I lean up my eating especially right before the show. And my workout routine becomes a little more all over full body leading up to [the show],” she explains. “I do run more and try to sweat more just to burn fat.” ]

The extra time at the gym gives Underwood the confidence she needs to parade the CMA stage in a double-digit number of outfits each year. 2016 marks the 50th anniversary of country’s biggest night, so of course Underwood is pulling out all the stops with a celebratory “dressing through the decades” theme.

Underwood will be wearing a different outfit to celebrate the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and ’00s, and each look will pay homage to the evolution of country style.

There are some looks throughout our night that are very singular artist inspired and it should evident,” she shares. “But going back, there are just so many incredible, legendary ladies of country music. I didn’t wanna really completely pigeonhole myself to one artist. It’s about paying tribute as well.”

