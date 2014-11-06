Carrie Underwood (and her Tiny Bump) Hit the CMAs Red Carpet: See Her Glow!

The CMA Awards are like Carrie Underwood‘s Oscars, so we know the star is always going to turn it out on the carpet (and about 10 more times throughout the show). And this year the mom-to-be has a little extra sparkle, courtesy of her golden gown — and her mom-to-be glow.

Image zoom



Evan Agostini/AP Photo

For her first look of the night, the co-host (and nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year!), selected a gold heavily-beaded Lorena Sarbu gown featuring a high-low hemline. Her hair was classic Carrie: side-swept waves with a deep part. As for the rest of her beauty look, she went for a soft smoky eye and nude-peach lip.

But her most talked-about accessory? That barely-there baby bump. The star announced she was pregnant with a sweet Instagram post back in September, but she’s just started to hit the red carpet with her growing belly on display.

What do you think of Underwood’s look? Is she a best-dressed contender?

–Brittany Talarico