Carrie Underwood just got very candid about all-things motherhood — from her post-baby body to changes she’s experiencing in her marriage. But we definitely haven’t hit Underwood overload here at PeopleStyle, and had to catch up with the star on all-things beauty. We found out she wears makeup everyday, why she loves playing up her eyes and discovered some major style secrets about the upcoming 2015 CMA Awards!

The self-described total “eye girl” stays dolled up when she’s spending the day at home. “I’ll always put makeup on, even if it’s just a little bit,” she tells PeopleStyle. “That’s a great thing about Almay – it’s build-able. You can use more for a more dramatic look or you can just make it easy and keep it fresh and simple. I’m an eye girl. I’ll always put on a little eyeshadow, a little liner and mascara and I’m good to go.”

The same can be said for working out. Even though she’s a pro at posting a viral bare-faced selfie, she always wears a swipe of makeup when she’s exercising in public. “If I’m going someplace, I always think, ‘Somebody’s going to see me and want to take a picture with me,’ which is really great, but I hate it when I see the pictures later when I wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. So I’ll throw on a little bit — some foundation, a little bit of Smart Shade, maybe a little bronzer and mascara and I’ll be OK. I won’t feel bad about my pictures if I do that.”

Her makeup routine has taken a bit of a turn lately, since welcoming son Isaiah in 2015. “Everything has had to become less complicated and more efficient. I’m very lucky [to work] with Almay and already have these products in my life,” she explains. “If I could cut out a couple of steps in my normal routine, instead of putting on SPF moisturizer, I can just use Smart Shade which already has SPF in it, it makes me more efficient with my time. Because some mornings I have a baby in my arms while I’m trying to put my makeup on.”

Even though she has less time to play around with makeup these days, she’s had plenty of time practicing her technique — she started wearing makeup when she was 12 years old. “I have older sisters, so I probably started wearing makeup a little before I probably should have,” she shared. “I played with it while I was growing up, because I would go into their bags. If I had a daughter now I’d probably probably make her wait a little longer.”

The hesitation may stem from her own makeup mishaps. “I was wearing makeup in the ’90s so there were trends that I think are weird now. I would wear blue eye shadow that was very, very blue. It wasn’t about a pop of color it was just very blue. I did have a perm in there someplace, which I wouldn’t go back and do again. I plucked my eyebrows too. They have a hard time growing correctly now.” (She fills them in nowadays!)

Just in case you thought she was too-perfect-to-handle, there is one thing she’s never been able to master. “I have a problem with winged eye liner. I’m not really great at that,” she dishes. “I can do a little bit outside [the eye] and it might just be my eye shape, but any time I try to do it, it just looks like I sneezed and kept going.”

On top of spilling all on her beauty routine, she also revealed amazing CMA Award secrets (yes, there will be another epic array of outfits!) “Last year I was less likely to wear [so many] outfits because I was pregnant and I thought, ‘I don’t want to change my clothes again!’ But this year there’s a lot of fun things — there’s a lot of color happening which I’m really excited about. So I will be changing my clothes. It’ll be fun.”

She elaborates that she spotted bolder outfit choices amongst the designer duds she calls in. “There’s a lot of bright colors. Some years I feel like we’ll get dresses from designers and it’s all the same color or there’s a lot of black or dark choices,” she explains.

She says the whole planning process starts by texting co-host Brad Paisley with ideas six months in advance. “We’ve been texting and emailing asking ‘Did you see this?’ or ‘We should do something like this!’ So we have fun with it and it happens more and more as we get closer. The week of [the show] I’ll probably be living at the arena.”

Her prep doesn’t (at the moment) include watching back past shows (she’s co-hosted it with Paisley since 2008!) but she says, “I should, I should watch back some of our highlights, just to see what we did in years past. I haven’t though.”

There’s still time, Carrie! (The show airs live on ABC, Nov. 4.)

