Carrie Bradshaw's Eiffel Tower Bag Resurfaces as an Urn in And Just Like That… Season Finale

Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Eiffel Tower bag made its return in the season 1 finale of And Just Like That… in a surprising way.

During the episode, it is revealed that Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is carrying the ashes of her late husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) inside the $4,500 Timmy Woods creation. Bradshaw took the makeshift urn to Paris, where the couple rediscovered their romance in Sex and the City, and sprinkled his ashes into the Seine River.

The Eiffel Tower bag was first seen carried by Bradshaw in the 2008 SATC movie as she and Big went house-hunting together in New York City. (Noth made a brief appearance as Big on AJLT before multiple women accused him of sexual assault.)

The unique bag was created with hand-painted acacia wood and more than 7,000 Swarovski crystals, according to Page Six.

Sarah Jessica Parker HBO MAX And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: HBO MAX

In the scene, Parker, 56, wore a coral Valentino dress as she spread Big's ashes into the waters below. Molly Rogers, the costume designer who worked with Parker, told InStyle that the actress quickly fell in love with the garment.

"It was the only gown that came into the room," Rogers said to the outlet. "SJ [Parker] saw it and said, 'Look no more.' "

Parker accessorized the glamorous outfit with a pair of pink gloves and several earrings while wearing her hair in a braided bun.

Rogers told InStyle that costume designers for the show considered adding a piece to the ensemble but ultimately opted against it.

"We wanted to add a puffy stole as well, off the shoulders," Rogers explained, "but the simplicity of the gown with her hair choice seemed like enough…if we could keep her warm!"