Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Tulle Skirt to Be Auctioned at New York City Fundraiser

If you ever wanted to get your hands on Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Sex and the City tutu, now may be your chance — just beware of puddles!

The classic pink outfit with tulle skirt, worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of the hit HBO series, will be auctioned off at Housing Works' annual Fashion for Action fundraiser next week.

The show's former costume designer Patricia Field is donating the ballet-inspired look to the New York City nonprofit organization to help move forward its mission of advocating for and supporting those affected by HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Along with Field's donations, the fundraiser — which will kick off Nov. 10 at the Housing Works flagship location in Manhattan — will also feature donations from fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Academy Award-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny and other celebrity style icons.

The benefit will run over the course of four days and feature donated pieces from premiere fashion designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Stella McCartney at discounted rates of up to 80 percent off.

In September, costume designer Field revealed to PEOPLE that she wouldn't be returning for the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival, noting that she had no regrets or hard feelings after being a part of SATC's six successful seasons and two spin-off movies.

Molly Rogers will take over the role of costume designer on the set of And Just Like That....

Field graciously handed over the baton to her successor after she admitted scheduling conflicts while filming the second season of the smash Netflix show Emily in Paris prevented her from being in New York City for the revival.



"It was her time to shine," Field, 79, told PEOPLE of Rogers who worked alongside Field on Sex and the City "from day one."

"I'm glad because this is her opportunity to put her name out there," she added.

If you don't snag Carrie's tulle skirt, fans will soon have a chance to book a stay at the fashionista's iconic New York City apartment.

In honor of And Just Like That…, which is scheduled to premiere in December, Parker has partnered with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to offer two, one-night stays at a recreation of her character's famous apartment on the Upper East Side.

On Nov. 12 and 13 only, up to two guests can spend the night for just $23 as a tribute to the show's 23rd anniversary.