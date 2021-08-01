Carrie Bradshaw in Forever 21?! SATC Fans React to Reboot's Potential Fast Fashion: 'Seems Illegal'

"As long as she ain't wearing Crocs it's okay," one Sex and the City fan reasoned after Sarah Jessica Parker was seen wearing what could be a Forever 21 dress on the set of And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" on the Upper West Side on July 27, 2021 in New York City.

Carrie Bradshaw has always been known for her love of labels, but in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, it appears our iconic protagonist might also appreciate a good bargain.

Sarah Jessica Parker was recently photographed on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City, sporting an ensemble that has fans even more distraught than they were over the possibility that Carrie and Mr. Big are divorced.

The Instagram account And Just Like That Closet, which already has more than 60,000 followers, posted a photo of the paisley maxi dress, suggesting that it's none other than a Forever 21 original. It's somewhat of a shock for a character with an affinity for Manolo Blahniks and who's known for spending more money on shoes than on her Upper East Side rent.

Cue the social media hysterics, as longtime fans expressed their disbelief over seeing Parker, 56, in such a frock. "Carrie Bradshaw in a Forever 21 dress seems illegal," wrote one fan. "Carrie Bradshaw and Forever 21 in the same sentence, this year is awful," another posted. "As long as she ain't wearing Crocs it's okay," a user reasoned.

The potential fast fashion moment comes after legendary costume designer Patricia Field passed on the reboot, handing the reins over to friend and former employee Molly Rogers. In addition to creating the iconic looks from all six seasons and both movies, Field, 79, is to thank for many of the wardrobes in The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty, Younger and Emily in Paris.

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," Field told WWD in May. "But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."

The news of the reboot's new costume designer came after Field had dinner with Kim Cattrall, who also turned down a return to the iconic role of Samantha Jones for the series. "My dinner with @Pat_Field A true friend and confidant," the actress wrote on Twitter at the time, posting a photo of the two of them at a table.

And Just Like That... will also feature some new faces, as Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joined the cast earlier this month. The news came after Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez also signed on for the revival in May.

The new 10-part series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.

