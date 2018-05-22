Go big or go home! Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba went all out for this week’s season finale in a show-stopping gown by Lebanese designer Nour Fathallah and eye-catching jewelry by Cirari.

After a fierce four-week cycle, the all-athletes edition of the reality dance competition crowned Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson its season 26 winners on Monday.

To prep for the big night, Carrie Ann’s glam squad knew they needed her look to match the drama of the high-intensity finale. “We thought this show stopping, voluminous silhouette would be a perfect end to the season,” explained her trusty stylists, Michael Fusco and Rhonda Spies.

They chose a gown from NF by Nour, a brand Carrie Ann had never worn before, because “she loves to showcase new artists,” they continued.

“Every dress will make you go from casual to having a chic look, in a jiffy. We believe in the power of clothing as being a way to tell your story!” the designer said about her simple yet elegant creations.

To complement the voluminous one-shouldered gown, Inaba’s hairstylist Steve Berg went with a soft updo with a bit of volume and a few curled pieces framing her face. To get the look, he started by creating waves with a 1″ curling iron by Hot Tools.

Next, he teased her roots before sweeping her hair up and securing it with pins and his trusty Elnet hairspray by L’Oréal. To tame pesky flyaways, Berg’s secret strategy is using a toothbrush with a touch of Tancho hair balm.

Inaba’s makeup artist Marylin Lee applied her go-to Danessa Myricks Vision Cream Foundation before adding the Spektra Color Stick from Jolii Cosmetics “to give a not so subtle glow,” she explained. Next, she brushed on Thrive Causemetics’ Cosmo Powder Strobing Highlighter as a bronzer.

To ensure a flawless finish, Lee swears by the Beauty Blender. “There’s also a larger Blender for the body that is amazing to buff on body bronzer,” she told PEOPLE.

Lee then tied in the tones of Inaba’s gown with a silver and navy smokey eye and made her eyes pop by adding dramatic lashes from House of Lashes. An extra pop of silver from Jouer’s Skinny Dip palette and Tarte’s chrome pot in a deeper charcoal shade were her key products to finalize the look.

To finish it all off, she went with a soft rose lip and cheek using Hourglass Gloss in Canvas and Hourglass Mood Exposure.

The finale was bursting with excitement and emotion for contestants and judges alike, prompting Carrie Ann to leave the judges’ table at one point to run onto the floor and hug contestant Tanya Harding!