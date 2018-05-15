For the third installment of Carrie Ann Inaba’s exclusive behind-the-scenes photo diary for PEOPLE, the DWTS judge brought a dramatic look to the dance floor in a sweeping black Steven Khalil gown, extra-long lashes and textured tresses.

Courtesy Carrie Ann Inaba

With competition heating up and only one week left in this shortened four-week all-athlete season, Inaba’s stylists Michael Fusco and Rhonda Spies opted for a statement-making couture black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit, cape shoulders, flowing train and cascading gold beading. “I’m always so excited to wear Steven Khalil’s designs as they are always so luxurious and flattering,” she gushed of the elegant look.

She accessorized the gown with jewelry from H. Stern and Cirari.

As always, her glam squad was on hand to bring the look together. Inaba’s hair stylist Steve Berg’s key words for the night were “soft” and “natural.” Berg added a little extra length to her locks thanks to The Hair Shop before teasing her roots and using Oribe Spray Wax to finish off the textured look.

Makeup artist Marylin Lee explained that a good base is key to the final glow. “I like to start with a good moisturizer,” she stated, prepping Inaba with the Secret Sauce and Bye-Bye Under Eye Cream from It Cosmetics. Lee then used a variety of Danessa Myricks and Tarte products to create Inaba’s final look.

“Danessa Myricks Vision Cream foundation has a beautiful finish that gives full coverage, and the darker shade N09 is a great contour,” Lee suggested. She also loves their Illuminating Veil in Attraction for a bronze glow. Next, Lee used Tarte Shape Tape concealer to conceal, brighten and highlight Inaba’s face, along with the brand’s Chrome Paint in Park Avenue Princess to “give her eyes a metallic pop.” To amp up the eye drama, Lee also used Social Eyes lashes in Minx 2.0.

For the lips, Lee went with Thrive Lip Filler Lip Liner in Jesse topped with Surratt Lip Luster in Ensoleille. To finish it up, she dabbed a bit of Tarte Lip Bling in Park Avenue Princess at the center of the lip.

In this triple-elimination episode, the judges were extra playful with one another and welcomed guest judge David Ross into their mix.

Check back next week for Inaba’s week-four season finale diary!