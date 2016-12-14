Dancing With the Stars’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba called her romantic engagement to actor Robb Derringer “perfect,” and after getting a closer look at the ring, we’re calling it a real-life fairy tale. Her new fiancé really pulled out all the stops! He popped the question on the same beach they spent their first date, wrote her a romantic love letter and proposed with a gorgeous 3.68-carat ring. And we have all the details on the latter, below.

The ring was designed by Jean Dousset and features a 3.68-carat oval-cut diamond with an 18-karat rose gold band consisting of 120 round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Every ring Dousset makes includes a “Signature Stone” on the inside band, and for Inaba, Dousset designed an oval-cut ruby, while her husband-to-be collaborated with Dousset for the other two “Signature Stones,” a ruby for his name, a garnet for Inaba’s.

“Exhilarating is the best way to describe Robb’s dedication and thoughtfulness in creating the most perfect ring for Carrie Ann,” Dousset tells PeopleStyle. “True love is alive and well!”

Dousset put that much detail into planning their engagement too. “We shared our desire to commit to one another for life by beginning that journey in a very intimate and private way, just the two of us, alone on the beach with a bonfire, a bottle of Aubert Chardonnay and the majestic Pacific ocean that has always been an integral force in both our lives,” Inaba tells PEOPLE.

And Derringer made it even more memorable by reading a love letter he penned to Inaba. “I’m a better writer than a speaker so I chose to share my thoughts with Carrie in a letter expressing how much she meant to me, how much she had changed me, how much she had taught me in our time together thus far and what my hopes and dreams and intentions were for our future together,” he says.

“All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect,” she says. “Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date, was really such poetic destiny.”