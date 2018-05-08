Curly, Colorful Carrie Ann! See Week Two of Carrie Ann Inaba's Exclusive DWTS Photo Diary

In this week’s installment of her exclusive behind-the-scenes photo diary for PEOPLE, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba brought the heat in a one-shouldered coral Carmen Marc Valvo gown, glittering gold H. Stern jewelry and voluminous curls.

For the second week of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, which featured an extra judge, a team dance round and the typical contestant-and-pro partner round, Inaba chose a bright look and bouncy curls to up the energy.

“The simplicity of the dress with its asymmetrical lines makes this one of my favorite gowns the season,” Inaba gushed. And while the gown’s sleek silhouette and sexy shoulder cut-out looked radiant on her, it was the bold, bright color that drew her to the dress in the first place. “It’s my favorite color because of its strength and femininity. It exudes such incredible energy and just makes people (me) happy!”

Inaba’s stylists Michael Fusco and Rhonda Spies love how the team at Carmen Marc Valvo “always provide options that exude elegance with such ease.” It makes choosing the perfect look a breeze, they explained. “When Carrie Ann tried this dress on, it was just perfection.”

Not only did it look lovely, but it also made sure that Inaba stood out among the three male judges. As did her full-bodied curls, which her trusty hair stylist Steve Berg achieved by using Ouai’s Memory Mist followed by Ouai’s Air Dry Foam, one of his go-to products to add volume. “Don’t be afraid to get your hands in there afterwards to shape and mold it to desired effect,” he encouraged.

As for her beauty look, Inaba rocked a golden glow thanks to a spray tan at Infinity Sun and coral blush that tied in with the color of her dress. Makeup artist Jojo McCarthy said this week’s look was “all about the lashes to make a major statement and keep those eyes looking bright!”

Towards the end of the episode, fans caught a rare sneak peek of the strappy Saint Laurent heels under Inaba’s floaty gown when she got so inspired by the group dance number that she did a major leg kick right from her chair! Her stylists loved the spontaneous enthusiastic move: “Every moment counts this season for the contestants, and so do the fashion moments!”

Check back next week for Inaba’s week-three diary!