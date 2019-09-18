Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Photo Diary: See How the Judge Gets Ready Behind the Scenes

Week 1: The Hair
“We didn’t want the hair to compete with the dress and jewelry,” says hairstylist Steven Berg. “We decided on a sleek side part pony. I added a ponytail hairpiece and added some extensions, so it matched and looked natural.”
Week 1: The Makeup
Carrie Ann’s Fouad Sarkis gown has such a stunning neckline, I had to showcase her skin,” says makeup artist Marylin Spiegel. “I gave her highlights using Rituel de Fille’s Rare Light Luminizer in Anthelion, a creamy, shimmery, golden cream.”
And Carrie Ann was clearly glowing after her makeup session, as seen in this backstage selife taken with fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.
Week 1: The Dress
“We chose red because we loved the glamour and strength of the color and wanted maximum impact for the premiere since it’s been a while since Carrie Ann has been back in the ballroom,” explains her stylist, Rhonda Spies.
Week 1: The Accessories
To accentuate her bold red dress, Spies chose jaw-dropping jewels from Neil Lane.