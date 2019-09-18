Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Photo Diary: See How the Judge Gets Ready Behind the Scenes

Each week the Dancing with the Stars judge is giving PEOPLE an inside look at her glam process. Follow along to see how her hair, makeup and outfits come together for a night in the ballroom
By Colleen Kratofil
September 18, 2019 03:02 PM

1 of 6

Week 1: The Hair

Courtesy Carrie Ann Inaba

“We didn’t want the hair to compete with the dress and jewelry,” says hairstylist Steven Berg. “We decided on a sleek side part pony. I added a ponytail hairpiece and added some extensions, so it matched and looked natural.”

2 of 6

Week 1: The Makeup

Carrie Ann’s Fouad Sarkis gown has such a stunning neckline, I had to showcase her skin,” says makeup artist Marylin Spiegel. “I gave her highlights using Rituel de Fille’s Rare Light Luminizer in Anthelion, a creamy, shimmery, golden cream.”

 

3 of 6

Week 1: The Makeup

Courtesy Carrie Ann Inaba

And Carrie Ann was clearly glowing after her makeup session, as seen in this backstage selife taken with fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman. 

Week 1: The Dress
4 of 6

Week 1: The Dress

Courtesy Carrie Ann Inaba

“We chose red because we loved the glamour and strength of the color and wanted maximum impact for the premiere since it’s been a while since Carrie Ann has been back in the ballroom,” explains her stylist, Rhonda Spies.

5 of 6

Week 1: The Accessories

Courtesy Carrie Ann Inaba

To accentuate her bold red dress, Spies chose jaw-dropping jewels from Neil Lane.

