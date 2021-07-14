Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Opening Ceremony Olympic Uniforms, with Help from Surfer Caroline Marks

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When surfer Caroline Marks arrives at the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in less than two weeks, she knows it will be a moment she will never forget.

"This last month has felt really real and really surreal, because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. It's happening,'" says Marks, the 19-year-old who is preparing to make her — and USA Surfing's — Olympic debut in Tokyo. "I literally leave in a week. So it's pretty wild."

Being outfitted in the official Team USA gear, which has been designed by Ralph Lauren since 2008, will make her Olympic entrance even more special. "It's such an honor and it's so incredible. Even doing a few photo shoots in the outfits already, it felt really, really cool," Marks tells PEOPLE about donning the opening ceremony look.

This year, Ralph Lauren designed Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms with innovation in mind.

"Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America's pioneering spirit and tradition, while embracing modernity and innovation — and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer​ & Vice Chairman of the Board, said in a statement.

"Recognizing Tokyo's summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function — allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world's biggest stages," he continued.

Spending so much time in the ocean, Marks loves that the fashion label also focused on sustainability when creating this year's uniforms.

Flag Bearer Jacket Credit: Ralph Lauren

"For the opening ceremony, the belt we're actually wearing is [made] out of recycled plastic bottles which is so cool. That's very unique and incredible," she says.

When she returns from Tokyo, Marks already has plans to store her uniform someplace safe. "I'm definitely going to keep in a safe place or always have it in my closet. I'll definitely always have it there," the surfing pro says. "I will always keep that forever."

Marks, who is currently ranked number six in the world and is the youngest surfer to ever qualify for the women's Championship Tour, says going to the Games will be "a little different" without her family by her side (spectators are banned amid Japan's COVID-19 state of emergency). But she's still finding a way to have her support system there for her virtually.

"Tons of Facetime, tons of photos, things like that. I think it'll make everyone feel included and kind of like they're there, even though they're not," Marks says.

"My family has played such a massive role in my whole career and I definitely wouldn't be where I'm at today without their support," she adds. "That's what makes this whole journey so special, is sharing it with people that you love the most."

