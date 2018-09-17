Eli Russell Linnetz/Instagram

Carmen Electra bared it all for her new photo shoot with famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

Electra, 46, went completely commando for the pictorial showing off her curves (and her G-string tan line!) as she posed on silk lavender sheets. Linnetz has photographed multiple high-profile celebrity clients in the buff. Most recently, the photographer shot Lady Gaga for a series of naked photos shared on Instagram. He also shot nude images of models for Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Linnetz is also the man behind the Kardashian-Jenner’s 2017 Christmas card.

Eli Russell Linnetz/Instagram

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

To feel her best when posing for seductive shoots like this, Electra told The Cut in 2016 she maintains a healthy lifestyle and drinks plenty of water to keep weight off.

Eli Russell Linnetz/Instagram

“Finally when I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating,” Electra said. “I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Must-See Photos from London Fashion Week

“It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle. Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight. My skin is completely different because it’s not as dehydrated. Water has changed my life.”

She also has told PEOPLE that she’s grown more confident in her skin with each year. “You have to be yourself,” she said. “I’m not going to change because of anybody else. That’s another thing I’ve learned over the years: People want you for who you are, especially in this business. Don’t change. Be you. And if people don’t like you for you, it’s okay. It’s fine.”