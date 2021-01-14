Carmen Electra on Her New Skincare Line and Her '90s 'Latex and Lashes' Style

The singer, actress and model, who recently launched her three-step GOGO Skincare in November, reminisces with PEOPLE about "going to Bed, Bath and Beyond in latex"

It's been more than 20 years since Baywatch alum Carmen Electra had hearts racing in the world's sexiest one-piece, but the '90s icon (now 48) has never looked better. Electra — who went on to host MTV's Singled Out and star in several Scary Movie franchise films — has masted the art of age-defying beauty. And now, the singer, actress and model is ready to share her secrets.

In November, Electra launched a three-step skincare system called GOGO Skincare, which she credits for helping her maintain a smooth, healthy and glowing complexion. Named after her Prince-produced single "Go-Go Dancer" (1993), the paraben-free, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free and vegan line features a serum, an eye cream and a moisturizer.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Electra says the idea to create a skincare brand came to her "when the world stopped" at the beginning of quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I'm a city girl, and I'm always on the go. I'm always moving. So for me, all of a sudden I was getting in touch with nature," she says. "During that time, I spoke to someone who asked, 'Is there anything you want to do?' And because of that experience, it opened me up in a different creative way, and I knew skincare was what I wanted to do."

Electra says her mom preached the importance of skincare (especially moisturizer!) at an early age, but she didn't start taking the suggestions seriously until later in life. "Mothers are always right," she quips. "I'm excited to share everything I've learned and what I love, with people who have been asking me, 'What do you do with your skin?' for so long."

The three-step system mirrors the star's "healthy from the inside out" approach to life. "I'm really proud to say that my product is vegan, environmentally friendly, gluten-free," Electra — who's never had cosmetic surgery — says. "It's all those things."

During the interview, the former Playboy model also reflected on all things '90s and explained why she she loves posting throwback photos of her most iconic looks on Instagram.

"Instagram to me is a way to communicate. People will send me photos I've never seen before. And it's fun," she says. "The '90s are so back. It's wild."

Reflecting on her bold and often risqué fashion moments throughout the decade, Electra shares, "I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward. And at the time, it was shocking. People were kind of like, 'Whoa, what is that? That's too sexy. We need to tone that down.' Now everyone's wearing cutouts and being creative with that."

Electra had a signature beauty look too — big, bold lashes. "We were always experimenting, doubling [false] lashes, cutting. I mean, this is early '90s. Nobody was really wearing them," she shares. "So it was kind of like my special thing. I continued to wear them throughout the '90s, whenever I could. That was the real me."