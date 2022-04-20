Carmen Electra Celebrates 50th Birthday with Sexy Throwback Bikini Video 

Carmen Electra Shares Sexy Bikini Video to Celebrate 50th Birthday She shared this video - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccjdv5GJc-3/ - and this photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CcjfVEPJgUE/ on Instagram

Happy birthday to the '90s beauty icon herself, Carmen Electra!

Electra shared a sexy throwback bikini video on Instagram Tuesday in the lead-up to her 50th birthday celebrations. "It's almost that time again 🧡," she captioned the clip.

The Baywatch star celebrated in Palm Springs, California last year, and reshared a video from her 49th birthday festivities. In the clip, she wears a tangerine two-piece from Fashion Nova, which she tagged along with stylist Judy Kaufman. This year, Electra is back in Palm Springs to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently channeled Electra with a backless, white cutout dress she posted on Instagram ahead of the premiere of her new Hulu show, The Kardashians. Electra wore a similar dress to the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

She posted a side-by-side photo of herself and Kardashian, 41, in their matching styles, saying she thinks it's "flattering" to see the similarities. Kardashian commented on the photo, saying Electra is "forever the style icon."

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, Electra recalled people telling her to tone down her bold and sometimes risqué fashion taste, which she became known for in the '90s.

"I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward. And at the time, it was shocking," she shared. "People were kind of like, 'Whoa, what is that? That's too sexy. We need to tone that down.' Now everyone's wearing cutouts and being creative with that."

Carmen Electra Shares Sexy Bikini Video to Celebrate 50th Birthday She shared this video - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccjdv5GJc-3/ - and this photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CcjfVEPJgUE/ on Instagram

Her latest project, her three-step skincare system called GOGO Skincare, was released in November 2020. She credits the products as the reason she maintains a glowy, smooth complexion. The inspiration behind the name came from her 1993 Prince-produced hit, "Go-Go Dancer."

Electra first found fame as a musician. Rock N Roll Hall of Fame legend Prince produced her 1993 self-titled debut album. She later moved on to modeling before landing a role as a regular on Baywatch in 1997. She's starred in several parody movies since, including the Scary Movie franchise.