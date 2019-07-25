YouTube Beauty Guru Carli Bybel Owns 600 Lipsticks Which Inspired Her New Makeup Collaboration

If we could raid Carli Bybel‘s vanity, we would.

The beauty guru, 28, has been creating dreamy makeup tutorials on YouTube for nearly eight years, so it’s no surprise that she’s accumulated one of the most enviable makeup collections. Her favorite product to hoard? Without a doubt, it’s lip products.

“I would probably say I have like 600 lipsticks, which is insane! That’s with me purging and getting rid of a lot of stuff too,” Bybel exclusively tells PEOPLE. “It’s weird, but when you’re into makeup you get it.”

So when the opportunity came for Bybel to team with a makeup brand she already loves — Il Makiage — and design her own lip collection, she already knew exactly what she dreamed of creating. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. I knew my vision would come to life with Il Makiage. People launch lipsticks all the time. I wanted to do something different,” she says.

The collaboration, which includes three ultra-matte lipsticks, three lip liners and three high-shine lip glosses sold either separately or as bundles, launches August 8 in universally flattering nude, pink and red hues.

Image zoom Il Makiage

Leading up to the launch, PEOPLE got a first look at Bybel’s highly anticipated first lip line. Read on for all the details about the beauty guru’s go-to summer lip looks, makeup secrets and more.

Image zoom Il Makiage

You often wear matte lipsticks in your YouTube tutorials, but your collection with Il Makiage features a number of shimmery glosses. What are you loving about a glossy look right now?

It’s so funny because I would say in all my videos that I don’t like glosses because they make my lips look too big. But in the past year and a half I started applying them just right in the center of my lips. It adds this multi-dimensional finish and I’m just obsessed.

Why did you want to make these ones so metallic?

I like to describe them as galactic. If you put it on nude lipstick or nude liner, it changes the whole look. A little goes a long way. I’ll just apply a little right on the center and some on the cupid’s bow, and then I’ll go.

Image zoom Il Makiage

Is there any way you can really get a glossy lip look to last all day?

If you want it super shiny all day, you need to reapply it. But honestly, doing thin layers really helps. My lip liners are waterproof, so apply that and then the lipstick, and then gloss. You will find it lasts a lot longer because when it’s layered the lipstick is almost like a base for it to sit in place.

What’s your secret to keeping your base makeup stay intact?

There is actually this primer I swear by, but it’s not actually a primer. It’s a men’s shaving balm called the Nivea Post Shave Balm. One of the main ingredients is glycerin so it really clings to your makeup and prevents it from breaking up.

How many days a week do you do full glam versus more natural looks?

If I’m filming or taking photos, then I’ll do my full glam. But honestly 90 percent of the time, I have zero makeup on. people don’t think it because I don’t really show that, but if I am out running errand I have on no makeup at all.

What kind of makeup do you keep in your purse?

I always bring powder. I have a compact and then I use a little brush to stamp it in because I get oily pretty quickly. Then sometimes I will actually bring blush. I love pink and rosy cheeks, so I’ll just apply a little throughout the night. And always whatever lip product I’m using — I’ll bring the lip liner, lipstick and gloss.