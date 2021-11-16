The Internet's Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a Cool New Vegan Shoe
It's no secret that skate sneakers (like Vans) have earned a spot in so many people's footwear lineup, even if they're not, well, skaters. Celebs and supermodels have whipped out their Vans more times than we count, and while the classic 2000s kick will certainly remain a Hollywood favorite, a new vegan skate sneaker might just take over its reign.
Cariuma, the Internet-and-Hollywood favorite sustainable shoe brand, is behind the latest skate sneaker that's about to make some waves (and flips!) in Hollywood. You probably know the label because of its best-selling Oca Low that Helen Mirren wore while arriving in Cannes earlier this year; since that sighting, the classic silhouette has sold out multiple times and racked up a long waitlist in the process. Now, a new addition has been added to the Cariuma family, the Vallely, and it's the next one that's bound to sell out.
Buy It! Cariuma Vallely Sneaker in Black/Ivory, $85; cariuma.com
The Vallely is first and foremost a skate sneaker. After all, it was designed in collaboration with legendary skateboarding pro Mike Vallely. But that said, you don't actually have to be a professional skateboarder (let alone even own a skateboard) to have an excuse to wear these — they're just plain cool, comfy, and designed to last.
The Vallely has a durable upper that's made from high-performance vegan suede that's 2.5-times more resistant than animal suede and produces a lower carbon footprint. Aside from the tough exterior, the kicks were made with all-day comfort in mind, which means ample support and cushioning. In the Vallely, said support is courtesy of the plant-based insoles and the natural rubber outsole.
Buy It! Cariuma Vallely Sneaker in Off-White Vintage/Black, $85; cariuma.com
The Vallely is available in four cool color combos: a black upper with a white sole, an off-white upper with a white sole, a gray upper with a black sole, and a black-and-blue upper with a white sole. Each pair costs $85. We'll take two.
Shop Cariuma's latest sneaker today. Gift it to yourself or to your friend. Regardless, you're doing some major good, because with every pair sold, Cariuma will plant one tree in the Brazilian Rainforest on your behalf.
- The Internet's Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a Cool New Vegan Shoe
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? This Highly Rated Hardside Luggage Can Arrive to You Before That — and It's on Sale
- Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Share Their Holiday Fashion Must-Haves from Amazon, and Their Picks Start at $10
- Jessica Alba's 'Ultimate Housewarming Gift Idea' Is Affordable, Sustainable, and Thoughtful