The Internet's Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a Cool New Vegan Shoe

Cariuma, the Internet-and-Hollywood favorite sustainable shoe brand, is behind the latest skate sneaker that's about to make some waves (and flips!) in Hollywood. You probably know the label because of its best-selling Oca Low that Helen Mirren wore while arriving in Cannes earlier this year; since that sighting, the classic silhouette has sold out multiple times and racked up a long waitlist in the process. Now, a new addition has been added to the Cariuma family, the Vallely, and it's the next one that's bound to sell out.