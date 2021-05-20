The Comfy Sneakers with an 8,000-Person Waitlist Just Got the Cutest Makeover — and We Have an Exclusive Offer
A well-curated collection of sneakers includes a mix of classic styles — looking at you, trusty white kicks — along with sprinkles of more out-there options that can take your outfit from zero to 100 in seconds. And while there are a plethora to choose from in both of these categories, it's not always an easy feat to land on that pair.
But Cariuma just dropped that pair. The brand, known for its eco-friendly sneakers that rack up waitlists in the thousands, just expanded its best-selling OCA range to include a polka-dot version that's both classic and trend-forward. Once you spot this shoe (pun intended), you won't be able to get it off your mind. It's a good thing we have an exclusive offer that can save you some money on a pair right now. Simple apply the code PEOPLE15 at checkout to score $15 off any purchase.
Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Black Polka-Dot Canvas Sneakers, $70 with code PEOPLE15 (orig. $85); cariuma.com
Cariuma's latest addition to the OCA family has all the same tried-and-true features, like the lightweight, breathable organic cotton canvas upper, the supportive and comfortable 100 percent vegan insoles made from cork and organic mamona oil, and a slip-resistant, natural rubber sole that's supremely durable. The sweet polka-dot print, available in two options — a black base with white dots and a white base with black dots — is just the cherry on top of an already perfect sneaker.
You can pre-order the newest polka-dot style now, with an estimated shipment date of July 1. Shop it below and make sure to apply the PEOPLE reader exclusive code, PEOPLE15, to save $15 off your order.
