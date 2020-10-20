This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade
You know a shoe brand has made a name for itself when its new releases not only sell out repeatedly, but each time they do, a massive waitlist ensues. Such has been the tale of Cariuma, the sustainable sneaker brand from Brazil you’ve likely seen on the feet of celebs, athletes, and influencers like Nina Agdal, Whitney Port, Noah Centineo, and even Jon Hamm.
One year since the launch of its original (and now famously popular) IBI low-top sneaker, Cariuma is dropping a new version of the style that sounds so perfect for winter, it’s sure to sell out like its predecessor. For the first time, the IBI is getting a high-top makeover, but the brand insists the updated, boot-like kick is as featherweight and comfortable as the original. As always, the latest from the brand is carbon-neutral and crafted out of vegan and eco-friendly materials, like bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled plastic. Beyond sourcing sustainable materials, Cariuma made sure the design of the shoe itself was environmentally-conscious. By constructing the new IBI High out of two pieces of stretchy knit fabric that fit perfectly together, Cariuma was able to leave less excess material on the cutting room floor and save time and energy in the production process.
Shoppers already raved about the cushy insole of Cariuma’s IBI sneaker, and the IBI High incorporates the same biofoam insole — only this time, even better. While the insole is still constructed of Cariuma’s vegan memory foam, it’s now also lined in recycled cork and organic castor oil. The newest IBI iteration also boasts an upgraded upper made with a water-resistant and eco-friendly coating that’ll keep your feet nice and dry during the colder, wetter months. Given the heightened attention to detail Cariuma paid while designing the latest IBI, it’s no wonder it took 15 months to finally launch the new and improved sneaker.
The original IBI has accumulated nearly 1,500 perfect ratings on the Cariuma site, with countless shoppers in awe of the level of comfort the style provides, even for people like teachers who spend “all day” on their feet.
“I suffer from foot pain and these kicks are so comfortable I was able to stand up and dance all night in them without any discomfort,” one five-star reviewer said.
“In love! These are incredibly comfortable and I've already gotten stopped by a stranger to compliment me on them,” said another. “Love the look, fit true to size, no break in period required.”
While shoppers’ rave reviews make it sound impossible for a shoe to get any better, the IBI High’s modifications do just that — especially as we head toward winter. The high-top design of the sneaker helps keep water out and hugs the ankle for cushioned support, while the U-throat lacing structure aims to create zero pressure points.
If the first version of this shoe managed to get waitlisted more than 16,000 times over the last year, a Cariuma sneaker even more comfortable and befitting of the season is sure to meet a similar fate. You can pre-order your pair now, though, to guarantee your spot when the sneakers officially start shipping out. And since the sneakers will ship no later than December 10, they’d also make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list.
For every pair of Cariuma shoes purchased, the brand plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest — threading its environmentally-friendly mission all the way through to the last step of its manufacturing process. Shop the new IBI High bamboo-knit sneakers in white, stone gray, stone black, off-white, or navy before they’re gone.
