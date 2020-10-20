This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade

One year since the launch of its original (and now famously popular) IBI low-top sneaker, Cariuma is dropping a new version of the style that sounds so perfect for winter, it’s sure to sell out like its predecessor. For the first time, the IBI is getting a high-top makeover, but the brand insists the updated, boot-like kick is as featherweight and comfortable as the original. As always, the latest from the brand is carbon-neutral and crafted out of vegan and eco-friendly materials, like bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled plastic. Beyond sourcing sustainable materials, Cariuma made sure the design of the shoe itself was environmentally-conscious. By constructing the new IBI High out of two pieces of stretchy knit fabric that fit perfectly together, Cariuma was able to leave less excess material on the cutting room floor and save time and energy in the production process.