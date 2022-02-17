Of Course This Helen-Mirren Approved Brand Created White Leather Sneakers That Only Get Better with Age
White leather, yellow leather, white leather, yellow leather — okay, now say that five times fast. While, yes, it might be a challenging tongue twister, saying it is definitely not as difficult as reviving white leather sneakers that have, over time, turned yellow-ish. Once your shoes have acquired noticeable signs of wear, it's hard to make them look good again.
But Hollywood-loved shoe brand Cariuma solved this major fashion frustration with its newest (and perhaps coolest) sneaker, the Salvas. The brand says these new kicks only get better with age, and that's not a claim we hear often when we're talking about white leather sneakers. But if anyone could do the impossible, it's Cariuma, which is known for its innovative design approach.
Buy It! Cariuma the Salvas Sneaker in White Leather/Ice, $98; cariuma.com
The Salvas were made to be your go-to everyday sneakers — classic, simple footwear that you can always fall back on. The key differences that make this crisp sneaker better than most others start with its supple, soft leather material that requires zero break-in time. In line with Cariuma's eco-conscious mission, the Salvas are crafted from leather that's been responsibility sourced from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries, which meet rigorous ethical and environmental standards for sourcing.
If you're a numbers person, we'll put it this way: Compared to similar styles on the market, the leather used to make the Salvas is 53 percent more energy efficient to produce, with 71 percent less water used in its overall production, per the brand.
Buy It! Cariuma the Salvas Sneaker in White Leather/Black, $98; cariuma.com
Like the rest of Cariuma's sneakers, the Salvas have that beloved cork and mamona oil insole that provides bouncy cushioning and support, a 100 percent slip-resistant outsole, and laces made from a mix of recycled plastics and organic cotton.
Cariuma has never done wrong with its sneakers. Its kicks regularly rack up thousands-long waitlists, and it's amassed a Hollywood following that includes Helen Mirren, Nina Agdal, and Pete Davidson — that's evidence enough that the Salvas will go quickly, as has historically been the case with the brand's new launches.
Snag the wear-with-everything Salvas sneakers below before the inevitable happens.
Buy It! Cariuma the Salvas Sneaker in White Leather/Green, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma the Salvas Sneaker in White Leather/Red, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma the Salvas Sneaker in Pantone Very Peri, $98; cariuma.com
