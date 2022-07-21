The Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand Just Dropped Its Cutest Collaboration to Date
In case you needed to see or hear something inspirational right about now, Cariuma has you covered. The internet-favorite sneaker brand has collaborated with the ever-iconic Peanuts on a limited-edition collection of sneakers that are all about taking care.
"Take Care with Peanuts" is a global initiative by Cariuma that aims to send across three key messages: to take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the earth. And because this seemingly simple act of "taking care" can look different for everyone, Cariuma has emblazoned its famous sneakers with various scenes that people might find solace in, "from daydreaming, to skateboarding, to surfing, to sharing fond memories with our friends and kin," per the brand's press release.
The limited-edition collaboration, which will undoubtedly sell out fast, features seven styles, including the brand's celeb-loved OCA Low-Top sneaker, the OCA High, and Salvas, all reimagined with two heartwarming vignettes featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts friends. One scene emblazoned on the shoes shows Snoopy surfing, because as the brand best puts it, "There's nothing that a good wave can't solve, so when Cariuma needs a fix of salt water and endorphins, catch us wherever the swell is coming in."
The other vignette in the series shows Snoopy and Woodstock spending time in nature; Snoopy is hanging out among the trees, a scene that nods to Cariuma's in-house reforestation program that plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers purchased.
The Peanuts OCA low and high tops are made from the brand's beloved organic cotton-canvas upper that's breathable, making them ideal for the summertime heat. There's also the 100 percent slip-resistant sole and the cushy (and removable) insole made from mamona oil and cork. All that to say, these inspiring vignettes add a special touch to an already good pair of sneakers.
