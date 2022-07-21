The Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand Just Dropped Its Cutest Collaboration to Date

"Take Care with Peanuts" is a global initiative by Cariuma that aims to send across three key messages: to take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the earth. And because this seemingly simple act of "taking care" can look different for everyone, Cariuma has emblazoned its famous sneakers with various scenes that people might find solace in, "from daydreaming, to skateboarding, to surfing, to sharing fond memories with our friends and kin," per the brand's press release.