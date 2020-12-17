The Comfy Sneaker Brand with Massive Waitlists Just Dropped Its Biggest Collab of the Year

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This year has been quite the turbulent one, and we’re surely not alone when we say we’re looking forward to a better, brighter 2021. That’s why it’s fitting that Pantone’s 2021 Color(s) of the Year — yes, two hues have earned the coveted title this time around — convey a message of strength and hopefulness.

Illuminating, a poppy, smile-inducing lemon, and Ultimate Gray, a tried-and-true neutral, have been deemed next year’s Colors of the Year — and thanks to Cariuma x Pantone’s latest sneaker collab, you can bring this message of happiness and hopefulness along with you whenever you set foot outside.

Cariuma is known for its sustainable, comfy, and majorly in-demand sneakers that don’t break the bank. They’re so popular, in fact, that various styles have racked up waitlists in the thousands, but no single drop has caused quite as much buzz as its Pantone one has. When the sneaker label teamed up with the paint brand last year for its 2020 drop, it sold out after just a week (and racked up a 4,000 person waitlist along the way).

This year’s Cariuma x Pantone collab launched on December 9, and it’s well on its way to selling out. In fact, several sizes are already completely out of stock, but since the collab is currently in its pre-order phase, you can rest assured that a fresh restock is on its way. If you pre-order now, you can expect the kicks to ship by February 15 at the latest. If you wait to order, it might be a little while until you can get your hands on these mood-boosting trainers.

Shop the sure-to-sell-out sneaker collab below and see why Cariuma’s OCA low tops have earned thousands of five-star ratings and so much praise from happy customers. Bonus: You can get free express shipping with the code HOLIDAYGIFT at checkout, so if you're looking for a last-minute present, Cariuma has your back.

