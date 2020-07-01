Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Ultra-Comfy Sneaker Always Sells Out — but It’s Back for One Last Time

If you have a love-hate relationship with last-chance fashion buys, you’re not the only one. The upside is that it becomes a rare, almost one-of-a-kind piece that not many other people will have, but the downside is that, well, if you miss your chance, you can never get it again.

Cariuma’s waitlisted OCA is the latest last-chance wardrobe essential that’s landed on our radar. But don’t you worry — the fan-favorite low-top that amassed a 4,000-person waitlist isn’t leaving for good, but one of its most popular colors is.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to press “Add to Cart” on Cariuma’s Pantone Classic Blue Canvas Sneaker, now’s the time, because soon you won’t be able to anymore. After constantly selling out and amassing crazy waitlists in the process, the kick designed in collaboration with Pantone has officially been restocked for the last time ever. Cue “I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa.”

Like all of Cariuma’s sneakers, this special-edition low-top is sustainable. It features a 100 percent cotton canvas upper and lining and a slip-resistant sole that’s not just practical but stylish, too. It’s designed with lightweight, cushioned technology for all-day comfort and support, but perhaps the coolest facet of all is its color: a goes-with-everything Classic Blue.

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Classic Blue Canvas Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Named 2020’s Color of the Year, Classic Blue is meant to “instill calm, confidence, and connection,” per Pantone’s website. It’s a grounding, calm, and dependable hue, representing key things that seem more important than ever right now. Maybe that’s why this special sneaker can’t seem to stay in stock for long?

Simply put, you can feel 100 percent good about buying it. It's sustainably and ethically made, rendered in a hue that represents calmness and dependability, and will be gone for good soon, and as an added bonus, with every purchase you make, Cariuma will plant two trees in the rainforest thanks to its new Pair for Pair program (buy any pair of sneakers, plant two trees in the process).

Buy Cariuma’s Pantone sneaker today before it’s gone for good.