The Ultra-Comfy Sneaker That Once Had a Thousands-Long Waitlist Quietly Dropped Pretty New Colors for Spring

The Cariuma x Pantone Oca Eggshell Blue sneaker launched very quietly, in that it simply appeared on Cariuma's website one day. We discovered it last week, but it's probably been available for longer, given it's currently in a "pre-order status." This usually means the shoe is sold out, but can still be purchased now, although your package probably won't arrive at your doorstep until early May. We know, we hate to wait, too, but trust us, these are worth it.