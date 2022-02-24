The Ultra-Comfy Sneaker That Once Had a Thousands-Long Waitlist Quietly Dropped Pretty New Colors for Spring
Spring is coming… Can you see her? While there are technically still a few more weeks of winter left, there's no harm in preparing for the warmer weather. New clothes! New sneakers! The works, you know? That way, when it finally does hit a consistent 60 degrees, you're not scrambling with the dreaded "How do I dress now?"
Good thing Cariuma made replenishing your footwear lineup as easy as add to cart. We all know and love the brand for its ultra-comfy kicks that caught the attention of Dame Helen Mirren. But aside from a solid celeb following, Cariuma's sneakers are equal parts comfy and cute, with its newest additions to the Oca family easily ringing in as some of the prettiest yet. All that to say, you need this sneaker for spring.
The Cariuma x Pantone Oca Eggshell Blue sneaker launched very quietly, in that it simply appeared on Cariuma's website one day. We discovered it last week, but it's probably been available for longer, given it's currently in a "pre-order status." This usually means the shoe is sold out, but can still be purchased now, although your package probably won't arrive at your doorstep until early May. We know, we hate to wait, too, but trust us, these are worth it.
Cariuma and Pantone have long collaborated on limited-edition sneaker drops, and it's no secret that whenever a collection lands, it sells out fast. It's safe to say just about everyone loves sneakers, and even more so when they come in fresh, pretty hues. And these sneakers, well, they're the definition of pretty. The good news is that if you want to get a fresh pair faster, you can still grab the Oca low in all sizes in a pretty lilac, a classic white, and an earthly taupe color.
And while yes, the colors might be different, the DNA is all the same. That means you'll still find the comfort you've come to know and love from Cariuma's shoes (it's all about that removable vegan insole and the organic cotton canvas upper) and a slip-resistant rubber sole that's good rain or shine.
At $89 a pop, you really can't go wrong with these sneakers. Shop them below and get ready to answer, "OMG, where are your sneakers from?" a lot.
