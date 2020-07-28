The Game-Changing Sneaker with an 8,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in Cool New Colors

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The buzziest shoe on the internet right now isn’t a pair of controversial platform crocs, nor is it those tried-and-true, celeb-loved Birkenstocks (though they’re certainly near the top). No, the buzziest shoe of summer 2020 is a pair of sustainable sneakers that just can’t seem to stay in stock for longer than a few days. But now, the popular eco-friendly kick is back — and arguably better than ever.

Cariuma’s best-selling OCA Low is known for racking up massive waitlists. The comfy low-top sneaker style — which is made from a sustainably sourced cotton canvas blend — had amassed a (virtual) line of more than 8,000 people prior to its restock in spring 2020. And today, everyone on said waitlist likely got an email notifying them about an exciting new OCA drop: Five new colors of the top-rated sneakers are officially available for pre-order as of today, with expected shipment dates in mid-August (so you’ll get them just in time for fall).

The sure-to-sell-out sneaker drop is part of Cariuma’s long-term partnership with Pantone. And if the past is any indication — the Cariuma x Pantone Color of the Year sneaker that launched in December 2019 was one hot commodity — this one’s sure to be just as popular, if not even more so.

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Snow White Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Considering Pantone is an expert on all things color, you can bet these mother nature-inspired hues are as good as they get. For anyone who prefers the ease of a classic white or black kick, the crisp Snow White version, inspired by the mountain caps of Everest, or the Moonless Night, which harks back to sunless Alaskan days, are sure to be your calling cards. There’s also a fiery red option, dubbed the Picante, that was influenced by the red rocks found in Arizona's deserts, a rich Blueprint hue borrowed from that magical spot on the horizon where the sea meets the sky, and a tried-and-true gray that calls to mind the colors of El Capitan. Whichever colorway you go with, each one is likely to pull on the heartstrings of any nature lover.

It’s important to note that the new versions of the OCA Low still have the same fan-favorite features that earned the original shoes more than 3,000 five-star reviews. These include a signature streamlined silhouette, a comfy canvas upper material, an innovative, lightweight cushion technology (which makes them ideal for all-day wear), and a 100 percent slip-resistant rubber sole.

At $89 a pop, these sustainable Cariuma sneakers, which are sure to last you a long time and earn you endless compliments, are definitely worth the price. Here, shop them in five newly launched fall-ready colors.

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Blueprint Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Moonless Night Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Picante Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! OCA Low Pantone Bungee Cord Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com