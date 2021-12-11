The Famous Sneakers Helen Mirren Made Sell Out Are Back in a Pretty New Color

There's no better way to reign in some good energy for the new year than by literally wearing such a powerful color on your feet — and Cariuma's newest kicks make it possible to do so comfortably and stylishly. If you're not familiar with the Oca Low, here's a quick breakdown: The comfy upper is made from durable cotton canvas, the insoles, which are 100 percent vegan, are crafted from cork and organic mamona oil, and the slip-resistant sole is made from raw rubber sourced via ethical "tapping" from the Hevea brasiliensis tree (aka, removing a milky sap from the bark).