The Internet-Famous $79 Sneaker That's Earned Helen Mirren's Approval Just Got a Colorful Spring Makeover

By now, you've likely heard of Cariuma. The buzzy Brazilian footwear company has taken over the closets of celebrities and customers alike in its few short years of existence. The brand offers an array of eco-friendly sneakers that are built better so you can purchase less, from slip-ons to high tops to skate shoes, and one of its most in-demand styles is the Oca Low sneaker.
There's something about the sneaker that has people rushing to get their feet in a pair. Maybe it's the classic old-school silhouette that will always be in style, the ultra-comfy insoles that have arch support, or the fact that they're extremely affordable. The shoe has nearly 6,000 perfect five-star ratings and sells out pretty frequently. And once, more than 34,000 people signed up to be notified when the shoe restocked, according to the brand.
Because the Oca sneakers are so popular, Cariuma continues to release them in pretty new colors — and it just unveiled some of the brightest ones we've seen yet. Prepare for "sunny days ahead" with three new vibrant hues: bright pink, tangerine, and violet. All together, they remind us of the ombré hues you see during a summer sunset.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Bright Pink, $79; cariuma.com
White sneakers will always be quintessential (and Cariuma has plenty of 'em), but these fun kicks may just be the punch of color your warm-weather wardrobe needs: A colorful shoe can really jazz up your neutral closet staples in a fresh and unexpected way.
Whether you're working on your feet all day, running through the airport, or walking long distances, the Cariuma Oca sneakers are designed to keep you comfortable. Handcrafted from GOTS-certified cotton canvas, they have a unique cap-toe shape that sets them apart from other sneakers in your rotation. Each pair features vegan insoles (made from organic mamona oil and cork) that hug feet for optimal support, along with lightweight natural rubber outsoles that are durable and slip-resistant.
Another reason to grab a pair? The Oca sneakers have Dame Helen Mirren's stamp of approval. The actress wore her emerald green Cariumas for a long plane ride to Cannes last July, only further confirming they're a good travel shoe and a must-have in a cheery color.
A pair of the bright new Cariumas will cost you just under $80. They're currently available for pre-order and expected to ship by May 31 at the latest. While that seems far away, trust us when we say they're worth the wait!
Considering the Oca Low sneakers are always selling out, we have no doubt these pretty new colors will be gone soon. Scroll down to shop a pair of the celeb-approved sneakers while you still can!
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Violet, $79; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Tangerine, $79; cariuma.com
