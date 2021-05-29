This Ultra-Comfy Sneaker Always Sells Out — but Now It’s Back in a Pretty New Color for Summer

If you haven't slipped your feet into any of Cariuma's sneakers yet, you're sorely missing out. The Oca Low, one of the brand's most beloved, once racked up an 8,000-person waitlist and currently has close to 6,000 five-star ratings. The Oca is made from an organic cotton-canvas upper that's breathable and ideal for summer. It has a slip-resistant sole and a removable cork insert for added support. They're crazy comfy (just take a look at the reviews), and they're super cute — the new lilac color is sweeter than strawberry angel cake.