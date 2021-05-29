This Ultra-Comfy Sneaker Always Sells Out — but Now It’s Back in a Pretty New Color for Summer
There are few sneakers loved by nearly everyone, from moms and nurses to fashion editors, supermodels, and Hollywood hunks. These eco-friendly low-tops and high-tops from Cariuma, however, are truly adored by all. There are a whopping 16,000 five-star reviews between all of its styles, which regularly rack up long waitlists before they launch or after they sell out, and if that isn't love, we don't know what is.
From the Oca Low to the Ibi, Cariuma has tried-and-true styles in a range of signature hues and prints. And every now and then, the Brazilian shoe brand unveils special color collaborations with Pantone that typically sell out in a matter of days. The latest Pantone drop recently arrived, by the way, and as expected, sizes are already selling out.
The Cariuma x Pantone sneakers obviously put an emphasis on color, the latest of which includes a pretty lilac pink and a classic snow white that exude summer ease. In fact, that's exactly what Cariuma hoped to emulate with its new color release: "The newest additions to the Cariuma x Pantone family seek the fleeting, yet familiar beauty of summer ephemera," a statement from the brand reads.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneaker in Pale Lilac, $89; cariuma.com
If you haven't slipped your feet into any of Cariuma's sneakers yet, you're sorely missing out. The Oca Low, one of the brand's most beloved, once racked up an 8,000-person waitlist and currently has close to 6,000 five-star ratings. The Oca is made from an organic cotton-canvas upper that's breathable and ideal for summer. It has a slip-resistant sole and a removable cork insert for added support. They're crazy comfy (just take a look at the reviews), and they're super cute — the new lilac color is sweeter than strawberry angel cake.
Bonus: When you buy any of Cariuma's kicks right now and use the code PAIRFORPAIR at checkout, you'll get a free pair of socks to wear with them. Buy them now, and be glad you did later.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneaker in Snow White, $89; cariuma.com
