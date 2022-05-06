This Helen Mirren-Approved Sneaker Just Dropped In Summer-Perfect Colors That Are Bound to Sell Out
Cariuma is kicking off summer early — and we're here for it.
The season of beach lounging, sunset frockling, and rosé by the pool isn't here just yet, but Hollywood's favorite eco-friendly sneaker brand is giving you a sneak peek with its newest Pantone collab. Cariuma has reimagined its famous Oca Low-Top sneaker, a Helen Mirren favorite, in two fresh hues that just scream "summer."
The latest Cariuma x Pantone collab includes the Greenbriar Oca, a poppy green sneaker, and the Cornsilk Oca, a pastel yellow one. Both pretty hues encompass so much of summer's spirit: Green can allude to nature, while yellow can be associated with the warm sun, lemonade, and corn on the cob.
The Oca is in and of itself already an ideal summer shoe. Its durable cotton-canvas upper, made from GOTS-certified cotton that's machine-washable, means the sneaker will hold up to grass stains and backyard barbecues. And now, thanks to these new summer-perfect colors that are bound to sell out, the low-top is an absolute no-brainer for the season ahead.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Greenbriar Canvas, $89; cariuma.com
As the brand explains, "Our summer-edition Pantone Oca collection is a love letter to our Brazilian home, and the bold colors that call us home. These hues capture a familiar spirit of belonging, warmth, and self-expression." Indeed they do.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Cornsilk Canvas, $89; cariuma.com
Color aside, the Cariuma x Pantone sneakers have all the same features you know and love from the brand's shoes, like that bouncy sole made from ethically sourced rubber; a removable memory foam insole made from cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil; and lining, laces, threads, and the label crafted from recycled plastic bottles.
In the past, Cariuma x Pantone sneakers have sold out lightning fast — so to make sure you get your hands (err, feet) on this coveted collab, snag your $89 pair today.
