The Sold-Out Sneaker Helen Mirren Loves Is Back for Earth Day — and PEOPLE Readers Have First Dibs

The Earth Day Oca is only available until April 30 and will be made to order, which means when you click "Add to Cart," the shoe will be created specifically for you. This leaves zero waste and zero unclaimed sneakers behind, making for a much more eco-friendly production process. And while Cariuma always has a Pair-for-Pair program (aka, you buy sneakers, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest), the brand is upping its initiative by planting 10 trees per pair sold through the end of the month.