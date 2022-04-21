The Sold-Out Sneaker Helen Mirren Loves Is Back for Earth Day — and PEOPLE Readers Have First Dibs
Photo Credit: Getty/Cariuma
The day Helen Mirren wore her green Cariuma sneakers was the day we realized that we, too, needed green Cariuma sneakers.
Back in July of last year, Dame Helen Mirren arrived at Cannes wearing green from head to toe — the toe being those buzzy Cariuma Oca Low-Tops. As expected, there was an uptick in interest in the style, which eventually went on backorder for months. It's been restocked time and again, but the latest Cariuma drop in tandem with Earth Day might be your best chance to shop the celeb-approved kicks — and feel good about your purchase, too.
That's because Cariuma launched a special Earth Day Oca, a lower-waste version of the beloved Mirren-approved sneaker — but with a few extra "green" perks. And guess what? PEOPLE readers have first dibs. That's right, you can snag the shoe a day before its official launch, and all you have to do is to shop it through our link here.
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Earth Day Green Canvas Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com
The Earth Day Oca is only available until April 30 and will be made to order, which means when you click "Add to Cart," the shoe will be created specifically for you. This leaves zero waste and zero unclaimed sneakers behind, making for a much more eco-friendly production process. And while Cariuma always has a Pair-for-Pair program (aka, you buy sneakers, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest), the brand is upping its initiative by planting 10 trees per pair sold through the end of the month.
The limited-edition sneaker, which you can order in the Mirren-approved green and a classic sandy beige, has most of the same features you've come to know and love from the brand's shoes, like the comfy (and machine-washable) canvas upper and the memory foam insole that's made from a mix of cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil.
The key differences? The limited-edition Oca has a bouncy sole that's actually made from bloom rubber, instead of the usual sugarcane. Bloom is made with algae, which is "an infinitely renewable resource we used to create an especially lightweight outsole," according to the brand. You'll also find a special message that reads "Stand up for Mother Earth" stamped on the side of the shoes, a gentle reminder that everyone should do their part to live more eco-friendly — not just on Earth Day, but every day.
Shop the Earth Day Oca sneakers today before they officially drop tomorrow. When you do, the brand will plant 10 trees on your behalf. A win-win!
Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Earth Day Sand Canvas Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com
