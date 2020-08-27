The Supremely Comfy Sneaker with a 14,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in a Versatile New Color
You just don’t know what a comfortable shoe really feels like until you’ve found it. That footwear journey, though, can be long, frustrating, and a pain (in the feet). Oh, and it can leave a major dent in your bank account, too. But somewhere along the way, Brazilian brand Cariuma perfected the comfy shoe of all comfy shoes that’s been such a hot commodity, it’s racked up a 14,000-person waitlist along the way.
The Ibi, Cariuma’s vegan kick made from bamboo knit, clearly filled a void in the sneaker market when it launched in October of last year. And while it’s definitely one that’s hard to get your hands on (the initial drop completely sold out in two weeks), the brand keeps up with restocks and new color additions. A few months ago, a cool, all-black Ibi was released and most recently, a gorgeous navy blue Ibi was added to the family.
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Sneaker in Navy Knit, $98; cariuma.com
The $98 Ibi was already available in a mineral blue, but this new navy blue addition is a happy medium between the black and azure versions. It’s darker than the latter but lighter than the former, and has all the same game-changing features, like the bamboo knit upper, a removable memory foam insole, and a platform sole made from sugarcane. Oh, and it’s machine-washable, too.
Cariuma’s mission is simple but powerful, and it’s one that’s clearly struck a chord with shoppers around the world: Design kicks that are comfortable, sustainable, and timeless. The label’s footwear, especially its popular Ibi sneaker, keeps racking up massive waitlists that only seem to get longer by the day. So if you want to test drive the ultimate comfort sneaker (which is also exceptionally stylish), you better hit Add to Cart stat.
Shop the latest version of Cariuma’s popular Ibi sneaker.
