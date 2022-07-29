This Internet-Favorite Shoe Brand Dropped a Special Sneaker Collab That's Bound to Sell Out

The Cariuma x National Geographic collab reimagines two of the brand's best-selling sneaker styles — the OCA Low and the OCA High. Each pair is emblazoned with either a gecko or a turtle, two animals that inhabit the places Cariuma is fighting to protect with its eco-friendly production model and its Pair for Pair reforestation program, which plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes purchased.