This Internet-Favorite Shoe Brand Dropped a Special Sneaker Collab That's Bound to Sell Out
Cariuma is back with another limited-edition sneaker collaboration, and this time around, the ethical shoe brand has teamed up with National Geographic on a range of kicks that highlights two species close to its hearts and sends one clear message: Protect the plant.
The Cariuma x National Geographic collab reimagines two of the brand's best-selling sneaker styles — the OCA Low and the OCA High. Each pair is emblazoned with either a gecko or a turtle, two animals that inhabit the places Cariuma is fighting to protect with its eco-friendly production model and its Pair for Pair reforestation program, which plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes purchased.
The special collaboration steps these efforts up a notch. In addition to planting two trees in the rainforest, every purchase of a Cariuma x National Geographic sneaker supports the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in "its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education," per the press release.
Aside from the National Geographic-inspired print on the side of the shoes, the just-launched sneakers have the same features celebs like Helen Mirren as well as thousands of customers have come to know of the OCA, like the organically-sourced cotton canvas upper that's breathable and lightweight, the slip-resistant sole made from sustainably harvested sugarcane, a removable insole made from cork and mamona oil, and a fully stitched outsole for extra durability.
The classic low-tops will cost you $89 while the high-tops are going for $110. Worth mentioning: The shoes are currently on pre-order, but are expected to ship no later than September 22. Our advice is to secure your pair now, because in the past, Cariuma's limited-edition sneakers have flown off the virtual shelves. (The new Cariuma x Peanuts collection is the most recent piece of evidence!)
Shop the sure-to-sell-out Cariuma x National Geographic collaboration below.
