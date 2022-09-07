Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover for Fall

There's no denying that we're suckers for classic white sneakers. The versatile style can be worn year-round (which we love), not to mention it pairs well with everything you have in your closet (which we also love). That said, we're not opposed to stepping outside of the box when it comes to cool kicks — and Cariuma just unveiled some of the coolest that might even convince pattern haters to take them out for a test drive.

The Hollywood-favorite sneaker brand has been churning out new sneaker collaborations — as well as entirely new categories, like backpacks — practically nonstop, so it should come as no surprise that it kicked off the unofficial start of fall with the most autumn-friendly additions: leopard print sneakers.

Cariuma has reimagined all of its best-selling styles, including the Helen Mirren-worn Oca low-top that's one of the brand's most popular silhouettes to date, the editor-favorite Salvas made from buttery-soft leather, and the ultra-durable skate slip-ons in a fierce leopard print that's destined to be one of the biggest patterns of the season. (Just look at Harry Styles' leopard-print accessories as proof that spots will be everywhere this season.)

Cariuma Oca Low-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $89

All of Cariuma's sneakers are consciously designed, and while the new leopard print is the same, the silhouettes vary. Its best-selling Ocas are made from an organic-cotton canvas upper, while the Salvas, which feature a subtle splash of leopard print, are crafted from Leather Working Group-certified leather. The brand's skate slip-ons, which aren't only meant for skaters, feature a fun material mix of LWG-certified leopard-print suede and durable black canvas.

Cariuma's sneakers are known to combine comfort with style, but its new leopard-print collection might just be the most trendy assortment it's released to date. And based on what we've seen with past launches, they'll definitely go fast. Secure your pair below, and get ready to channel your wild side.

Cariuma White Leather/Leopard Salvas Sneakers, $98

Cariuma Oca High-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $110

Cariuma Leopard/Ivory Slip-On Skate Pro Sneaker, $95

