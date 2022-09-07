Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover for Fall

Get ready to tap into your wild side

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a skilled commerce writer with 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content on People and InStyle since 2019. Whether she's spotlighting a new It shoe taking over Hollywood or unveiling an under-the-radar product Oprah loves, Eva always aims to create a fun shopping experience for readers with her unique, relatable, inspiring stories and fresh, exciting. Not only can she recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory but she has also had an InStyle article featured on a segment of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Photo: Cariuma

There's no denying that we're suckers for classic white sneakers. The versatile style can be worn year-round (which we love), not to mention it pairs well with everything you have in your closet (which we also love). That said, we're not opposed to stepping outside of the box when it comes to cool kicks — and Cariuma just unveiled some of the coolest that might even convince pattern haters to take them out for a test drive.

The Hollywood-favorite sneaker brand has been churning out new sneaker collaborations — as well as entirely new categories, like backpacks — practically nonstop, so it should come as no surprise that it kicked off the unofficial start of fall with the most autumn-friendly additions: leopard print sneakers.

Cariuma has reimagined all of its best-selling styles, including the Helen Mirren-worn Oca low-top that's one of the brand's most popular silhouettes to date, the editor-favorite Salvas made from buttery-soft leather, and the ultra-durable skate slip-ons in a fierce leopard print that's destined to be one of the biggest patterns of the season. (Just look at Harry Styles' leopard-print accessories as proof that spots will be everywhere this season.)

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $89; cariuma.com

All of Cariuma's sneakers are consciously designed, and while the new leopard print is the same, the silhouettes vary. Its best-selling Ocas are made from an organic-cotton canvas upper, while the Salvas, which feature a subtle splash of leopard print, are crafted from Leather Working Group-certified leather. The brand's skate slip-ons, which aren't only meant for skaters, feature a fun material mix of LWG-certified leopard-print suede and durable black canvas.

Cariuma's sneakers are known to combine comfort with style, but its new leopard-print collection might just be the most trendy assortment it's released to date. And based on what we've seen with past launches, they'll definitely go fast. Secure your pair below, and get ready to channel your wild side.

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma White Leather/Leopard Salvas Sneakers, $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca High-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $110; cariuma.com

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Leopard/Ivory Slip-On Skate Pro Sneaker, $95; cariuma.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Cariuma Crooked Canvas Sneaker
The Internet-Favorite Sneaker Helen Mirren Has Worn Just Got a Powerful Makeover 
Cariuma x Nat Geo
This Internet-Favorite Shoe Brand Dropped a Special Sneaker Collab That's Bound to Sell Out
Cariuma x Peanuts
The Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand Just Dropped Its Cutest Collaboration to Date
kate middleton
The Brands Behind the Practical Tote and Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Years Are Both on Sale
Veja Sneakers Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebrities Wear Are Hiding in This Secret Sale
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Weekend Sale
Nordstrom Rack Is Offering an Extra 40% Off 13,400+ Clearance Items This Labor Day Weekend
nina dobrev; vanessa hudgens; cindy crawford; adele
The Barely-There Sandals Celebrities Have Been Wearing All Summer Are Up to 70% Off Right Now
Slip On Skate Pro Sneakers
That Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Skate Shoes Even Easier to Wear
Cariuma
This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Debuted Your New Go-To Backpack
kate middleton
There's a Secret Way to Score Two of the Brands Kate Middleton Has Repeatedly Worn on Sale
Cariuma World Ocean Day Sneaker
This Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand Just Reimagined Its Best-Selling Shoe for World Oceans Day
Cariuma Sneaker Launch
This Helen Mirren-Approved Sneaker Just Dropped In Summer-Perfect Colors That Are Bound to Sell Out
Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez wear UGGS
​​Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Slippers and Boots Are Up to 50% Off at This Sale, but Styles Are Already Selling Out
Cariuma OCA Bright Colors Drop
The Internet-Famous $79 Sneaker That's Earned Helen Mirren's Approval Just Got a Colorful Spring Makeover
eva longoria
Eva Longoria's Platform Sneakers Sold Out 7 Times in a Row, but They're Back in Multiple Colors Right Now
Gilt Fall Shoe Sale
How to Save Big on Fall Shoes from Celeb-Worn Brands Like Superga, Stuart Weitzman, and More