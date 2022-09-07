Lifestyle Style Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover for Fall Get ready to tap into your wild side By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Instagram Eva Thomas is a skilled commerce writer with 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content on People and InStyle since 2019. Whether she's spotlighting a new It shoe taking over Hollywood or unveiling an under-the-radar product Oprah loves, Eva always aims to create a fun shopping experience for readers with her unique, relatable, inspiring stories and fresh, exciting. Not only can she recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory but she has also had an InStyle article featured on a segment of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cariuma There's no denying that we're suckers for classic white sneakers. The versatile style can be worn year-round (which we love), not to mention it pairs well with everything you have in your closet (which we also love). That said, we're not opposed to stepping outside of the box when it comes to cool kicks — and Cariuma just unveiled some of the coolest that might even convince pattern haters to take them out for a test drive. The Hollywood-favorite sneaker brand has been churning out new sneaker collaborations — as well as entirely new categories, like backpacks — practically nonstop, so it should come as no surprise that it kicked off the unofficial start of fall with the most autumn-friendly additions: leopard print sneakers. Cariuma has reimagined all of its best-selling styles, including the Helen Mirren-worn Oca low-top that's one of the brand's most popular silhouettes to date, the editor-favorite Salvas made from buttery-soft leather, and the ultra-durable skate slip-ons in a fierce leopard print that's destined to be one of the biggest patterns of the season. (Just look at Harry Styles' leopard-print accessories as proof that spots will be everywhere this season.) Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $89; cariuma.com All of Cariuma's sneakers are consciously designed, and while the new leopard print is the same, the silhouettes vary. Its best-selling Ocas are made from an organic-cotton canvas upper, while the Salvas, which feature a subtle splash of leopard print, are crafted from Leather Working Group-certified leather. The brand's skate slip-ons, which aren't only meant for skaters, feature a fun material mix of LWG-certified leopard-print suede and durable black canvas. Cariuma's sneakers are known to combine comfort with style, but its new leopard-print collection might just be the most trendy assortment it's released to date. And based on what we've seen with past launches, they'll definitely go fast. Secure your pair below, and get ready to channel your wild side. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma White Leather/Leopard Salvas Sneakers, $98; cariuma.com Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca High-Top Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $110; cariuma.com Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Leopard/Ivory Slip-On Skate Pro Sneaker, $95; cariuma.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.