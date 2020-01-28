Hollywood Heartthrobs Are Wearing This Game-Changing Sneaker Brand

Luca Sabbat Instagram; BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s no secret that we have immense admiration for Hollywood’s leading ladies. (We write about them on a daily basis, after all.) But that certainly doesn’t mean we don’t also keep a keen eye on the industry’s male heartthrobs — because we do — and in doing so, we recently noticed a key style similarity among a few resident hotties: Cariuma’s sustainable sneakers.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cariuma, an eco-friendly sneaker brand, now’s the time to commit it to memory. Why? Because we’re betting big that the label is about to blow up, not only because of an ever-growing celeb backing that currently includes Jon Hamm, Noah Centineo, Pete Davidson, and Luka Sabbat, but also because it’s changing the footwear game for the better. Cariuma marries sustainability and style to create some darn good shoes that have, rightfully so, amassed crazy waitlists.

Specifically, it’s the brand’s IBI sneaker — a vegan athletic shoe that was born from customers begging the brand to create a vegan style — that’s earned an insane amount of buzz. In fact, over 5,000 people put their names on a waitlist to know when the IBI would return after the initial drop completely sold out in two weeks. Well, dear readers, we have some good news: The IBI is back, and to no surprise, it’s going fast (again).

This sneaker is the first of its kind, presumably one reason it can’t seem to stay in stock for long. It’s crafted from a mix of self-regenerating bamboo (Cariuma is the first brand to turn bamboo into a high-performance shoe fabrication) and recycled plastic bottles — pretty darn cool, if you ask us. But these $98 athletic shoes aren’t just easy on the environment, they’re easy on the eyes, too. They feature a minimalist design with an on-trend platform-like sole that’s, wait for it, made from recycled sugarcane.

Shop the just-restocked IBI sneaker, plus other A-lister-approved styles we’re loving from the brand, below.

