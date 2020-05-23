The Ultra-Comfy Sneaker with a 14,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in a Cool New Color

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s the first of its kind and it won’t stay in stock for long

Cariuma’s famed Ibi sneaker is one item that can’t seem to stay in stock for long. Since launching in October 2019, the game-changing vegan low-top kick crafted from self-regenerating bamboo knit has sold out three separate times. And while, sure, its quick sellout rate proves just how in-demand the sneaker is, its unseen virtual waitlist is perhaps the best example of its popularity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cult-favorite Ibi sneaker has amassed a 14,000-person waitlist — yes, 14,000 people signed up to know when it would be back in stock after it initially sold out. Luckily, the brand ensures re-stocks are plenty, and sometimes they throw something fresh into the mix. This time around, Cariuma’s re-stock introduces a new color into the Ibi family: the Stone Black Knit, a black top-black sole sneaker that’s bound to be just as in-demand as the others (if not more so).

Image zoom Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Sneaker in Stone Black Knit, $98; cariuma.com

The Ibi Stone Black Knit was created for two key reasons: customer demand and past success with similar all-black styles. It has all the same eco-conscious features shoppers have come to love of the Ibi, like the bamboo knit upper, sugarcane sole, and laces made of recycled plastic bottles. The main difference is that it’s the first black-soled Ibi — great for people who just can’t stand it when their white-soled sneakers get dirty (this writer included) — and it might just be the brand's most versatile style yet.

"It's important to build products that are not only easy to wear, but are also for multiple occasions," Cariuma's co-founder Fernando Porto tells PEOPLE. "A triple black sneaker that is this comfortable may be the ultimate versatile sneaker we've made so far. They look pretty cool with everything!"

Waitlists have taken on an entirely new meaning these days — but what they represent is all the same. Just like a long waitlist at a restaurant indicates how buzzy a restaurant is, a long virtual waitlist for a product restock is indicative of its popularity. And in a popularity contest (something we’re not advocating for), Cariuma’s Ibi would win most popular of the year.

Shop the coolest new addition to the Ibi family at cariuma.com.