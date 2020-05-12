The Comfortable Sneaker with a 12,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It has already sold out three times since launching last October

With a waitlist of 12,000 people, distinguished celebrity fans, and the street cred of selling out not once but three times, Cariuma’s Ibi sneakers are about as buzz-worthy as a tennis shoe can get.

If you haven’t already heard about the popular environmentally-friendly footwear brand, here’s what you need to know: All of Cariuma’s shoes are handcrafted with natural materials like fair-trade cotton, safely harvested rubber, and sustainably sourced leather from Brazil, Argentina, and Thailand. The packaging is made from 100 percent recycled materials, and the brand makes up for carbon emissions released during shipping by purchasing carbon offsets, meaning its carbon footprint balances out to zero.

When it comes to the Ibi sneaker specifically, the style is knit from self-generating bamboo and recycled plastics to create a lightweight, comfortable shoe that’s versatile enough to wear with just about any outfit. The vegan shoes easily slip on and off thanks to the flexible bamboo and include a removable memory foam cork insole for support. They’re machine-washable and available in a variety of colors, like off white, mineral blue, and sand beige.

Unsurprisingly, the shoes that sold out three times since they launched in October of 2019 have tallied up an impressive 4.85-star rating, according to over 1,300 customer reviews.

“[These are the] most comfortable shoes I've owned in years,” one shopper wrote, adding that “they kind of just become part of your feet.”

Another said, “This is my first pair of Cariuma’s and I absolutely love them!! From the beautiful vibrant color to the very comfortable fit, I see a whole bunch more Cariuma's in my future and in my closet!”

If you’re looking for a comfortable sustainably produced sneaker to add to your collection, hurry to Cariuma to snag a pair before they sell out again.

Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com

