The Ultra-Comfy Sneakers with a 20,000-Person Waitlist Just Got a Groundbreaking Makeover

It's hard to make an already-perfect shoe even better, but that's exactly what celeb- and internet-favorite sneaker brand Cariuma just did with its latest drop. And it's not just because this new addition looks as good as it does; it's the fact that this practical pair of kicks is easy on the planet, too — it has the lowest carbon footprint of any other sneaker, and that's already reason enough to buy a pair.
Cariuma's classic Ibi launched a few years ago to major praise. In fact, shoppers can't get their hands on the carbon-neutral shoe fast enough: It keeps selling out at record speed and racks up thousands-long waitlists in the process. It's fitting, then, that the brand decided to reimagine the Ibi, and after 24 months in the making, the Ibi Slip-On has officially landed, proving once again that a sustainable shoe can still look out-of-this-world cool.
The latest addition is the Ibi family is the most carbon emission-friendly sneaker on the market. It releases three times fewer carbon emissions than the average pair of sneakers, which is made possible by its simple design, the innovative materials used to create it (like the bamboo knit and the sugarcane sole), and streamlined production processes (read more here).
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Slip-On Sneakers in Green, $98; cariuma.com
The Ibi slip-on has most of the tried-and-true features that shoppers regularly fawn over about the original Ibi, including the knit upper that's made entirely from bamboo and recycled plastics, the trend-forward platform sole crafted from a lightweight sugarcane, and a removable memory-foam insole for the perfect bounce in each step.
The difference? The latest (and arguably greatest) take on the Ibi has no laces, which makes putting them on and taking them off a breeze. Easy on to wear, easy on the eyes, and easy on the earth: If you're not sensing the pattern, the Ibi slip-on is just easy.
Shop the just-launched $98 Ibi Slip-On below.
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Slip-On Sneakers in White, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Slip-On Sneakers in Black, $98; cariuma.com