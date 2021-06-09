The Sneaker with a 20,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in New Limited-Edition Colors
A product that is good and does good is hard to come by. But that's exactly what makes Cariuma's sneakers so special. All of its styles, from the coveted (and vegan) Ibi to the best-selling Oca Low, rack up thousands-long waitlists, proving the kicks are really that good. With each purchase of one of its sneakers, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest - the do good aspect.
Now, Cariuma has teamed up with 4ocean on new, limited-edition sneaker styles in honor of World Ocean Day, adding even more goodness into the mix. The beloved Ibi and its sister style, the Ibi Slip-On, have been reimagined in two fresh, summer-perfect colorways: a vivid blue and a calming off-white. But that's not all. For each pair purchased from now through the end of June, 4ocean will remove two pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers, and waterways. Double good.
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi Blue Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
Unlike the brand's original Ibi and Ibi Slip-on, which are made from a bamboo knit upper, these limited-edition, ocean-inspired styles are crafted from GRS certified Recycled Plastic, a first for Cariuma. But much like the originals, the new additions still maintain that lightweight, bouncy sugarcane sole and ultra-comfy memory bio-foam insole.
The Cariuma x 4ocean sneakers are made-to-order, which means Cariuma will only produce them based on demand, a production model that leaves zero waste and zero unclaimed sneakers behind. If you want a pair, they'll be made just for you.
The limited-edition styles, which cost $98, will only be available in June. Do some good for your shoe lineup and for the earth by scooping up a pair from this special collab below.
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi Slip-On Blue Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi Off-White Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi Slip-On Off-White Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
