The Sneaker with a 20,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in New Limited-Edition Colors

A product that is good and does good is hard to come by. But that's exactly what makes Cariuma's sneakers so special. All of its styles, from the coveted (and vegan) Ibi to the best-selling Oca Low, rack up thousands-long waitlists, proving the kicks are really that good. With each purchase of one of its sneakers, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest - the do good aspect.